Man who stole from his roommates arrested in Indirapuram

Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:26 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent

The Indirapuram police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly stayed with several people as a roommate and later made off with their belongings. The police said the suspect hails from Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh and duped an engineer in Indirapuram and a man in Faridabad in this manner. 

The police identified the 26-year-old suspect as Manish Shukla, who stayed as a roommate with Vikas Yadav, a resident of Niti Khand, for over a month and later fled with his mobile phone, ATM card and other items. The police registered an FIR of theft in that matter. 

“The suspect was nabbed from Indirapuram. He told police that he saw an online post from Yadav seeking a roommate and started staying with him from October 4 under a fake name, Akash Kumar.

On the morning of November 15, Shukla allegedly fled with ATM cards and other items of Yadav. He later purchased five expensive mobile phones online using Yadav’s card and sold one of them to another man, said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2), Ghaziabad. 

During interrogation, the suspect also told police that he stole from another man in Faridabad in a similar manner. In September, he stayed with Shivam Gupta as a roommate and fled with his ATM card and mobile phones, police said. 

“We recovered four mobile phones that he purchased using Yadav’s card and also one of mobile phones which he stole from Yadav. We also recovered two mobile phones that he purchased using Gupta’s card and one that he stole from Gupta. The suspect was traced with the help of officials of the online shopping site from where he purchased the phones. As part of his modus operandi, he would gain confidence of his room partners and get access to their ATM PIN as well,” the SP said. 

The police said the suspect was booked for theft and cheating at the Indirapuram police station.

