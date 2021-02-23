Man’s decomposed body found in Noida flat

A 50-year-old man’s body was found in a decomposed state in his house in Sector 71 in Noida on Tuesday afternoon.

The dead man was identified as Vipin Goyal.

We got a call from a Sector 71 Block B resident, who complained of a foul smell emanating from a nearby house, police said.

“A police team, that reached the spot, found the house locked from inside. The neighbours informed Goyal’s brother, who lives in Sector 41. Police broke open the door in his presence and found the 50-year-old man lying dead inside the house,” said Jitendra Kumar Dikshit, station house officer (SHO), Phase 3 police station.

Goyal’s body was sent for an autopsy, according to the police.

“From the state of the body, it appears Goyal died three-four days ago. We have ruled out a foul play as the house was locked from inside. We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause and time of his death, after which action will be taken,” SHO Dikshit added.

Police suspect Goyal died of a heart failure or alcohol poisoning. Empty alcohol bottles were found inside the house, police said.

Goyal worked as a contractual daily wage earner with the Noida Authority. He lived alone in the house. His family did not file a complaint in the matter yet.