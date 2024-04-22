Mayawati to address rally in Sikandrabad today

Greater Noida: Continuing her high voltage campaign in the Western Uttar Pradesh region, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati will address a rally on Monday in support of her party’s Lok Sabha candidate Rajendra Solanki for theGautam Budh Nagar seat, party officials said. The Gautam Budha Nagar parliamentary constituency will see a triangular contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition INDIA bloc’s Congress and Samajwadi Party, and the BSP. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the scheduled program, Mayawati is expected to arrive in Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr at 11am and party workers said that preparations were in full swing for the rally being organised at a ground located on Sathiyabagh Bypass Road.

“In view of the broader interest and welfare of ‘Bahujan Hitaya and Bahujan Sukhaay’ (for the welfare and happiness of many) in the country, this time the BSP is contesting the Lok Sabha election without any coordination or compromise with any party or alliance,” BSP’s former district president Lakhmi Singh said.

On Sunday, Mayawati held an election rally in Kavi Nagar Ramlila Ground in Ghaziabad.

Like Ghaziabad, the Gautam Budha Nagar parliamentary constituency too will see a triangular contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition INDIA bloc’s Congress and Samajwadi Party, and the BSP here.

BSP candidate and former MLA Rajendra Singh Solanki is pitted against sitting MP Dr Mahesh Sharma of the BJP who is trying to make a hat-trick, and Dr Mahendra Singh Nagar of Samajwadi Party for the Gautam Budh Nagar seat.

The constituency will go to polls on April 26 in the second phase.

The Gautam Budh Nagar seat has seen a limited electoral history, with just three Lok Sabha contests. The BSP clinched victory in the first elections in 2009. But since then, the BJP has established dominance with consecutive victories in 2014 and 2019, showcasing its strong presence in the constituency.