Measles-rubella vax drive starts at Noida, Greater Noida schools

A special measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign began in Gautam Budh Nagar on February 16, health officials said on Tuesday. The drive will continue until February 27 and aims to cover students from Classes 1 to 5 across government and private schools in the district. The initiative is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen immunity against measles and rubella, which are highly contagious viral diseases, primarily affecting children. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Health department officials said vaccination sessions are being conducted within school premises under the campaign to ensure wider coverage and ease of access for both students and parents. The initiative is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen immunity against measles and rubella, which are highly contagious viral diseases, primarily affecting children.

Measles and rubella, if left unchecked, can lead to serious complications in children such as pneumonia, diarrhoea, ear infections, encephalitis (brain inflammation) and, in severe cases, death. Rubella infection can also cause complications such as arthritis and, if contracted during pregnancy, can lead to congenital rubella syndrome in newborns, according to public health guidelines.

Chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Narendra Kumar, said the campaign focuses on closing immunity gaps among children. “The objective is to ensure that no eligible child is left out. Children will be administered an additional dose of the MR vaccine during the campaign. The vaccine is safe and is being provided for free of cost,” he said.

District health authorities said schools have been informed in advance about their vaccination dates, and coordination has been established with education officials and school managements to ensure smooth session conduct.

Officials said that cooperation from parents is crucial for the campaign’s success, as administering vaccines within school premises helps minimise absenteeism. Health teams have been deployed across the district to monitor the sessions and ensure adherence to vaccination protocols.

“Parents have been urged to ensure their children are present in school on the scheduled vaccination day and do not miss the dose,” the CMO said, adding that the health department will closely monitor the campaign’s progress to ensure completion within the stipulated period.

According to public health experts, periodic mass vaccination drives play a key role in preventing outbreaks by strengthening community immunity, particularly in densely populated urban areas.