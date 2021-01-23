Mercury and air quality drop in Noida, respite likely today

Noida:The city shivered at 6°C on Friday, with temperature in neighbouring areas including parts of Delhi hovering around 4°C, leading to a cold-wave-like situation and dense fog.

The icy-cold north westerly winds towards Friday morning, however, begun to change to dry and warmer easterly winds, which according to weather analysts is likely to bring some respite. The weather department said that fog on Saturday and Sunday is likely to be moderate in most places in Noida and areas around it, however, open areas such as expressways will continue to see dense fog towards the morning hours.

Mercury will drop again from January 25 onwards, bringing icy cold northern winds back, leading to the minimum temperature dropping to around 4°C, weather analysts added.

“A western disturbance has arrived, leading to snowing on the mountains and a temporary change in wind directions from Friday. Due to this the mercury will rise by 2°C over the next two days, but will soon drop and be back to 4°C from January 25, also bringing back very dense fog,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, the max and minimum temperature for Noida was recorded at 16.3°C and 6.6 °C, respectively, against 21.9 °C and 10.1°C a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida and neighbouring cities deteriorated within the “very poor” level.

It is, however, likely to improve again due to better wind speed expected over Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida, on a scale of 0 to 500, on Friday was 361 against 306 a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 322 against 298 a day earlier. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 371 against 326 a day earlier.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered “moderate”, between 201 and 300 is “poor”, between 301 and 400 is “very poor” and above 400 is considered “severe”.

According to the weather department, the winds will pace up on Saturday leading to better ventilation conditions.

“The wind speed became almost stagnant because of the western disturbance, as it leads to change in wind direction and a brief drop in speed. So pollutants accumulated and the air quality dropped. However, the wind speed will increase to around 20-25 kmph over Saturday and Sunday which will improve ventilation conditions,” said Srivstava.

On Tuesday, the major pollutant particulate matter (PM) 2.5 in the region spiked to four times the safety standards, against three times the standard on Tuesday.

The average PM2.5 for Noida on Friday was 218 microgrammes per cubic metres (µg/m3). The average PM2.5 for Greater Noida was 218.60µg/m3. The PM2.5 level for Ghaziabad was 251.24µg/m3.

The safe limit for PM2.5 is 60µg/m3.

According to the System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to improve.

“Surface winds easterly and moderate. Surface winds are forecasted to improve for Saturday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. Due to better ventilation conditions, AQI is forecasted to marginally improve on January 23 and 24 but within the “very poor” category. The middle end of the “very poor” category is forecasted for January 25,” said SAFAR on Friday.