Mercury on rise in Noida, rains in two days

Citizens may have to brace themselves for some discomfort as the maximum temperature is likely to increase in Noida and the adjoining areas in the next two to three days with dry weather conditions likely to prevail in the region. However, weather forecasters said that the discomfort may be temporary as the city may receive some showers from August 28 onwards.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gautam Budh Nagar remained relatively dry on Wednesday. However, the rainfall recording of 7mm that the district received between Tuesday and Wednesday morning helped retain some moisture and kept the mercury from rising on Wednesday, even as the temperature notched by two degrees in neighbouring Delhi.

According to the IMD, the mercury may soar over next two days with the city likely to receive light rainfall from August 28 onwards.

“Most parts of Uttar Pradesh have received heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours; parts of GB Nagar must have also received some showers. However, the region including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Rajashtan, are now seeing dry westerly winds and will see slight rise in mercury. A low pressure monsoon trough line that has shifted north of Delhi towards the Himalayan foothills will return around August 28, leading to light to moderate rainfall,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) of a private weather forecasting centre, Skymet.

According to data available with the IMD, GB Nagar’s rainfall quota is 67% deficient of its average since June 1. So far, the district has received 135mm rain against the 404.2mm considered normal during monsoon.

On Wednesday, Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius while data for the minimum temperature was not available.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered to be representative of the National Capital Region (NCR), the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 36.4°C, three degrees above the season’s average and 27.4°C.

The humidity oscillated between 89% to 51%. “On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36°C and 27°C,” said an official from IMD.