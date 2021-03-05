IND USA
Mercury soars in Noida, light rains likely on Sunday

Noida: The minimum temperature soared by three degrees in the past 24 hours in Noida, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:30 PM IST

Noida: The minimum temperature soared by three degrees in the past 24 hours in Noida, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Temperatures will keep fluctuating for another few days, however, a fresh western disturbance has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir and will lead to snow or rains across the northern hill states. Due to this, parts of northern plains including north-west Uttar Pradesh will see rains towards 7 March and Delhi may see clouded sky and thundery development, with possibility of light rains showers. This weather activity will cut down possibilities of sudden rise in mercury to their higher thirties till mid-March,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

A western disturbance is moisture-laden wind that originates from the Mediterranean which are responsible for snow in the northern states.

The minimum temperature soared, with IMD recording Noida’s maximum and minimum temperature on Friday at 30.5 degrees Celsius and 16.7 degrees Celsius, against 32.9 degrees Celsius and 13.8 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

According to IMD, the upcoming western disturbance will affect the wind speed of the region.

“Wind speed increased from 15 kmph on Thursday to upto 25 kmph on Friday leading to better ventilation. Due to the upcoming western disturbance the wind speed is likely to drop on 6 March in the NCR. It will increase further towards 7 March and may reach upto 30 kmph ,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), while the air quality of Noida and Ghaziabad improved to ‘poor’ from ‘very poor’ a day earlier, pollution levels spiked in Greater Noida, bringing it under ‘very poor’ category and the second worse polluted city of the country.

The System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (SAFAR) also said that the air quality is likely to improve.

“Surface winds are high and forecasted to further increase for the next 24 hrs. The AQI is forecasted to sharply improve to the Moderate category for tomorrow. AQI is likely to further improve and in the ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ category for 7 March and marginally deteriorate to ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on 8 March ,” said the SAFAR statement on Friday.

The air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Friday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 250 against 302 a day earlier.

The AQI of Greater Noida was 310 – second worse in the country following Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, 298 a day earlier. The air quality index of Ghaziabad was 276 against 332 a day earlier.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is considered ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very-poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

