Metro timings on Holi: Noida, Greater Noida Metro to run from 2pm on Friday
- On the occasion of Holi, metro services will not function as per the regular timings on March 18.
The Noida-Greater Noida Metro services will be available from 2 PM on March 18 on account of Holi, according to officials.
Thereafter, the Aqua Line services would continue as per normal timings with trains plying at an interval of 15 minutes, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.
"Normally on working days, NMRC metro trains services start from 6 AM," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.
Parking facility at Sector-51 station in Noida will also be available only from 2 PM on Friday (March 18), the officer said.
The Noida-Greater Noida Metro's Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 metro stations.
