Moderate rain in city today, slight spike in mercury: IMD

NOIDA: Noida and adjoining regions received moderate rainfall on Sunday and are likely to witness showers on Monday too, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, temperatures slightly increased in Noida despite the 10mm rainfall it received on Sunday, against 1mm on Saturday, according to the IMD.

“Noida may receive light rainfall on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures at 34°C and 26°C, respectively -- a slight increase in the maximum temperature,” said an IMD official on Sunday.

On Sunday, Noida recorded maximum and minimum temperatures at 33.6 degrees Celsius (°C) and 26.4°C, respectively, against 32.3°C and 27.7°C on Saturday.

At Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered average for the national capital region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 33.4°C and 26.8°C -- a degree below the season’s average and the season’s average, respectively. On Sunday, the humidity levels oscillated between 96% and 83%.

Meanwhile, weather analysts said that drizzling is likely to continue till Monday, ahead of “break monsoon” or “weak monsoon” conditions, which may prevail from August 10 or 11. In “break monsoon” conditions, the monsoon trough is solely confined to the Himalayan foothill regions. Monsoon trough -- a low-pressure line that oscillates north to south and brings rainfall along -- is moving northward after passing over the national capital, according to the analysts.

“The monsoon trough is passing over Delhi. The trough line will move towards the foothills of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, leading to a good amount of rainfall in that region, but a dry spell in the national capital region (NCR) from August 10, leading to a break monsoon condition... Temperatures are likely to rise again... It is likely to rain again around August 15, with the return of the trough line,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology, Skymet.