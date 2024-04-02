Modi to start western UP campaign with roadshow in Ghaziabad on April 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hold a mega roadshow in Ghaziabad on April 6 in support of party candidate and sitting MLA Atul Garg, party office-bearers said on Tuesday, adding that the scheduled roadshow will have a positive impact on 12 parliamentary seats in western Uttar Pradesh. BJP’s candidate from Ghaziabad Atul Garg (above) will file his nomination on April 3, after attending a rally by defence minister Rajnath Singh, party spokesperson said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

They said the roadshow will be held on the evening of April 6 on Ambedkar Road, which houses major commercial establishments, prime markets and residential areas.

“The roadshow was planned in western Uttar Pradesh and we requested that it be held in Ghaziabad. It will positively impact 13 seats in western Uttar Pradesh. The party is trying to ensure win on all the 13 seats,” said Satendra Shishodia, BJP’s regional president (western UP).

The party also said defence minister Rajnath Singh will hold an election rally on April 3 in Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground in Ghaziabad.

“This election rally by Rajnath Singh will also coincide with the nomination filing by our candidate Atul Garg. Once the rally gets over in the morning, our candidate will proceed to file his nomination papers. PM’s roadshow will be attended by a host of BJP leaders,” said Pradeep Chaudhary, BJP media coordination (city unit).

The opposition parties said the BJP is suddenly bringing in its top leaders in the initial stage itself as they fear a setback in Ghaziabad.

“After the mega rally by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Delhi, the BJP is fearing its impact on nearby seats, and are bringing in their top leaders to counter the impact. They also see chances of losing the Ghaziabad seat, which they consider a BJP bastion. The Congress candidate (Dolly Sharma) is contesting strongly. Further, there is lot of opposition to BJP leaders in western UP,” said Vinit Tyagi, district president, Congress.

Tyagi said the INDIA bloc leaders may also be called to Ghaziabad for rallies and roadshows closer to the polling dates.

BJP’s Shishodia however dismissed the opposition claims.

“People know about the condition of opposition parties and also their alliance in UP. The BJP is contesting strongly on all seats and working to win all 80 seats,” Shishodia added.

Political analysts said PM Modi’s roadshow is being held a bit too early in the campaigning phase.

“The election has not picked up pace as yet. So the roadshow by the PM may have come a bit early than expected and its impact may dissipate by the time polling is held. The BJP bringing in Rajnath Singh (also a former MP from Ghaziabad in 2009) is to influence the Thakur votes. On the other hand, the opposition is also picking up momentum. The western UP seats have always shown the way ahead in elections in other parts of UP. So, the BJP is trying to increase its influence on voters by bringing in its top leaders,” said KK Sharma, associate professor (history), CCS University, Meerut.

In 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999, BJP’s Ramesh Chandra Tomar won the Ghaziabad-Hapur parliamentary seat. In 2004, Congress’s Surendra Prakash Goel won the seat, while in 2009, Ghaziabad elected Rajnath Singh as its MP. In 2014 and 2019, the seat went to BJP’s general VK Singh (retired).