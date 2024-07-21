 Modinagar-Meerut RRTS link not open despite approval - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi
Modinagar-Meerut RRTS link not open despite approval

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Jul 21, 2024 06:20 AM IST

In a statement on Saturday, a National Capital Region transport corporation (NCRTC) spokesperson said that the section will be open “soon”

Ghaziabad:

NCRTC is developing the 82km RRTS project, at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,274 crore, to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Thousands of commuters in Ghaziabad and Meerut are awaiting the opening of 8km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) section connecting Modinagar to Meerut (south) — which, despite safety approvals in June is yet to be operational for the general public.

Officials aware of the matter said that the opening of the new section is awaiting “inauguration” before it can be made operational for passengers.

In a statement on Saturday, a National Capital Region transport corporation (NCRTC) spokesperson said that the section will be open “soon”.

However, the NCRTC did not offer clarity regarding the timeline.

“The Meerut (south) station of the RRTS corridor is near completion. The 8km section, extending beyond the already operational Sahibabad to Modinagar (north) station, is likely to be opened for passenger operation soon,” the spokesperson said. A 34km RRTS section is already operational in Ghaziabad with eight stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north).

A part of this, a 17km priority section, received its safety approvals in June, 2023. However, it only opened to the public in October, 2023 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first train from Sahibabad.

Its second 17km section, with three stations at Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north), was also inaugurated virtually by the PM in March and was operational for public in that month.

The safety clearance for the Modinagar (north) to Meerut (south) was completed in June.

The Meerut (south) station holds significance as it takes the Namo Bharat trains at the doorsteps of Meerut.

New Delhi
Sunday, July 21, 2024
