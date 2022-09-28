NCRTC begins installing escalators,lifts at RRTS priority section stations

Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initiated the work of installing lifts and escalators at stations for smooth accessibility of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) passengers.

With stations in the priority section starting to take shape, the ₹30,274 crore RRTS project is on course to get commissioned in March 2025. A 17-kilometre-long priority section in Ghaziabad, however, will open in March 2023 and will be the country’s first RRTS stretch to commence passenger operations.

The entire 82-km long corridor is expected to have a huge footfall at the 25 stations as the daily ridership figures as projected by the NCRTC stand at 800,000 passengers.

“While keeping in mind commuter-centricity, we have started with provisions of lifts and escalators at stations. Most of the RRTS stations will have three to four levels and there is a need to enhance accessibility, while ensuring hassle-free journey for passengers. So, the process for provision of lifts and escalators has started. This will be helpful for passengers, especially for the elderly, specially-abled, children and women,” said Puneet Vats, NCRTC chief public relations officer.

NCRTC officials said that they have already given a contract for delivery and installation of 162 escalators for the entire 82-km corridor between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, while the contract has also been given for 111 lifts.

“The escalators are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and these will also have energy saving features. They are getting manufactured in Pune. The lifts on the other hand are getting manufactured in Bengaluru. The escalators will have ‘V’ type handrails for firm grip and will also have four flat steps with yellow lines and lights for easy boarding and deboarding. There will be additional emergency stop switches at the top and bottom for stopping the escalator if needed,” said an NCRTC officer.

Officials said that the escalators will also be equipped with skirt guards to prevent chances of clothes getting tangled while the hand rails will be fitted with finger guards. They added that several automatic safety devices, including anti-reversal device, drive chain broken device, handrail broken device, escalator overspeed device, step sag/step broken device, upthrust device and handrail monitoring device etc., will also be fitted for added safety.

The RRTS trains will also have designated space for wheelchairs and stretchers.

Officials said that work is getting expedited on the 17-km priority section, which has stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad city, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai depot.

Officials said that a total of 36 escalators and 26 lifts will be installed at the five stations and works have been initiated at Sahibabad and Guldhar stations.

The trial run of the first RRTS train on the priority section is expected in November.

