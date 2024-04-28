New entry from NH9 to Delhi Meerut Expressway near Crossings Republik

Ghaziabad: Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday said that they have given a new entry to commuters near Crossings Republik so that these commuters can travel easily from lanes of National Highway 9 to Expressway lanes of Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME). Officials said that the new entry and a proposed new exit are part of a project taken up by the authority at an estimated cost of about ₹ 9.5 crore. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

This new entry will benefit thousands of commuters from Crossings Republik, Greater Noida west and Ghaziabad city, and help them reach Delhi through DME, they said.

In Ghaziabad, the DME has three inner lanes on each side as expressway lanes while four outer lanes on each side are highway lanes known as the National Highway 9 (NH9).

Officials said that the new entry and a proposed new exit are part of a project taken up by the authority at an estimated cost of about ₹9.5 crore. The work was started at ground in February.

“Now, the traffic coming from Crossings Republik and Greater Noida (west) can take NH9 lanes and take to expressway lanes from this new entry for going to Delhi. This is about 500 metres from the junction of Crossings Republik Township road. Likewise, we are also taking up work for an exit from expressway to NH9 just on the opposite side of the new entry. This new exit is likely to get completed in the next fortnight,” said an NHAI officer not authorised to speak to media.

Officials informed that so far there was no provision for any entry of vehicles from NH9 to expressway lanes near Crossings Republik.

“Till now, vehicles used to travel some distance on the wrong side on NH9 and then used to enter expressway lanes. It was risky and also posed traffic issues. With new entry now given, commuters can go straight on NH9 towards Delhi about 500 metres and can enter expressway easily. Earlier, the vehicles taking NH9 for going towards Delhi would get stuck up in jams, especially near Sector-62, Noida,” the officer added.

The phase 2 of the DME project starts from Ghaziabad’s UP-Gate up to Dasna. From Dasna, commuters can travel on six-lane dedicated expressway to Meerut.

The expressway lanes are tolled.