New power substation comes up in Noida’s Nangla Charandas

NOIDA: A new 33/11 kV electricity substation in Ngla Charandas village, Phase 2 area of Noida, was inaugurated on Thursday by Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh. The commissioning of this substation is expected to bring relief to residents from long-standing issues such as low voltage and frequent power cuts, said officials aware of the matter. While Noida authority is responsible for planning, funding, executing the civil construction and commissioning of the substation under its infrastructure development mandate, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida will take over the substation once the work is completed. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to the information from Noida authority officials, the substation project has been developed at a cost of ₹15.99 crore and will serve areas including Sector 80, Sector 81, Phase-2 Industrial Area, Ngla Charandas, Salarpur, and nearby localities. Until now, these areas received electricity from the 132 kV substation in Sector 115, which often faced overloading issues, impacting voltage stability.

“This new power house will directly address the power load challenges, especially in the Phase 2 region where heavy industrial demand exists. It will help both residential and commercial consumers by improving supply reliability”, said additional chief executive officer, Noida authority Sanjay Khatri.

While Noida authority is responsible for planning, funding, executing the civil construction and commissioning of the substation under its infrastructure development mandate, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida will take over the substation once the work is completed. The discom will then manage the power distribution, technical operations, load regulation, maintenance, and consumer services linked to the substation, said officials.

“The people of Noida, particularly in the Phase 2 area, have long faced issues due to voltage fluctuation and power cuts. With the newly opened substation in Ngla Charandas, they will experience visible improvement in power availability and stability”, said MLA Noida, Pankaj Singh, during the event.

“The addition of the Ngla Charandas substation will significantly ease the load on existing feeders and improve voltage levels for thousands of consumers in the Phase 2 region. We are committed to ensuring stable and reliable power supply through coordinated infrastructure and technical management”, said chief engineer, PVVNL Noida zone, Sanjay Kumar Jain.

Additionally, another 33/11 kV substation near Sector 164, close to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is also being developed. Around 25% work of the project is completed and is expected to be commissioned by March 2026, informed officials.

With an estimated cost of ₹9 crore, the upcoming substation will cater to sectors 164, 165, 166, Gulawali, and Mohiyapur villages, enhancing power supply quality in those areas as well, said officials.