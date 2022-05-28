NGT bans concreting of roadside spaces in Noida, Greater Noida

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned the concretisation of all roadside spaces and road berms (a level space, shelf, or raised barrier usually made of compacted soil separating areas in a vertical way, especially part-way up a long slope) in Noida and Greater Noida in a bid to conserve rainwater.

The NGT also asked the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to reply to a pleafiled by dermatologist Supriya Mahajan and environmentalist Vikrant Tongad on May 21, requesting that all kinds of concretisation be removed in Noida and Greater Noida from all soft open spaces.

“Direct the respondents to remove concretisation from roads and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida done in excess of the limits prescribed by the government... and restore the areas under concretisation to their original positions; direct the respondents to plant grasses and other vegetation, including shrubs and herbs, on the roadsides and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida after deconcretising them; direct the respondents to remove concretisation around trees, so as to ensure a minimum breathing space of one metre around trees; penalise the respondents,” the plea said.

“Respondents no. 3 (Noida) and 4 (Greater Noida) are directed not to carry out any further act of concretisation of the road-sides and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida in excess of the limits prescribed vide government order,” said the May 24 order by NGT’s justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and judicial member Dr Afroz Ahmad, which was published on May 27.

The green court said the authorities should instead sow herbs, plants and vegetation in all open spaces in accordance with its April 24, 2013 order, which said,“Open land, including the road berms cannot be concretised and are required to be necessarily kept green and vegetated. No concretisation is to take place within at least within one metre radius of the trunk of trees.”

NGT will next hear the case on August 26.

“We have demanded that at least one metre of space around each tree should be non-concretised for breathing space as per NGT’s 2013 order. We have also demanded officials who failed to implement the earlier order be penalised,” said Akash Vashishtha, advocate for the petitioners.

The petitioners alleged that the Noida authority is concretising open spaces “recklessly and excessively” instead of maintaining them as soft spaces for ecology conservation. They said that open spaces in sectors 27, 37, 50, 62 and 55, Alpha 1, Omega 1 and Pi 3 among others are concretised with tiles or cement material, blocking the breathing space around trees.

“The two authorities must realise that urban heat is causing havoc in cities because we are not conserving the ecology. We fail to understand why two authorities develop greenery on open spaces,” said Tongad, one of the petitioners.

The petitioners said that concretisation also obstructs groundwater recharge during rainy season.

“Trees are left with no breathing space and excess concretisation damages biodiversity,” said Mahajan.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority maintained that they will adhere to the NGT order but they are already developing “dust-free zones” in open spaces.

“We have so far redeveloped a 250km stretch along roadsides into a “dust-free zone”. Another 100km will soon be developed. We are also developing green spaces in open areas as and when possible,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty of the Noida authority, heading the horticulture department.

AK Arora, general manager of the Greater Noida authority, said, “We aim to develop 4.5 lakh square kilometres of open area in the city into a green space, of which 3 lakh square kilometres is already developed. We will implement the NGT order and take corrective measures if any.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON