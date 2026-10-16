FiiO FG3 gaming headphones review: The sound impressed me more than the design | HT Verified

FiiO's first gaming headset gets the sound right, but cuts corners elsewhere. (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less FiiO is better known for its audio equipment than gaming peripherals, so the FG3 is an interesting addition to the gaming headset market. Instead of flashy RGB lighting, it focuses on a dual driver setup, sound customisation and a wide soundstage. After using it for gaming and everyday content consumption, I came away impressed with its audio performance, particularly in Battlefield 6. The soundstage makes it easier to distinguish nearby sounds from those happening farther away, which adds to the experience. Having used the Razer Kraken as well, I found the FG3 surprisingly close in sound quality. However, the build materials don't feel premium enough for the price, and the connectivity could have been better thought out. Here's what I think of it. FiiO FG3 headphone specifications

Specification Details Drivers 50mm + 16mm coaxial dynamic Audio Built in DAC, DSP, amplifier and virtual 7.1 surround Frequency response 10Hz to 40kHz Microphone Detachable boom mic with noise cancellation Connectivity USB C, USB A adapter Controls and software Inline controls, browser based 10 band EQ Weight Approx. 315g with microphone Price ₹ 6,999

FiiO FG3 gaming headphones review (Amit Rahi - HT)

FiiO FG3: Design and build quality The FG3 has a fairly understated design without RGB lighting or flashy accents. The metal headband looks good, but the rest of the materials feel rather ordinary for its price. You can find gaming headsets with more attractive finishes and lighting effects in this segment. It isn't poorly designed, though. The frame folds for storage, the earpads are replaceable, and the braided cable feels premium. At around 315g with the microphone, it is reasonably light for an over ear headset. My main complaint is that the build doesn't feel as premium as I would expect for the price.

FiiO FG3 gaming headphones review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Comfort The FG3 is comfortable enough for longer gaming sessions. The earcups are large, although I wish they were deeper, as some users might find their ears touching the inner surface. The breathable fabric earpads are a good choice, particularly compared with synthetic leather cushions that can become hot during extended use. I wouldn't call it the most comfortable headset I've tried, but the fit worked well for me, and the breathable material makes a difference over longer sessions. FiiO FG3: Sound quality and gaming performance The FG3 uses coaxial 50mm and 16mm dynamic drivers, along with a built in DAC, DSP and headphone amplifier. It also supports virtual 7.1 surround sound in selected audio modes. For music, movies and everyday content, the sound quality is decent, although the default tuning can feel bass heavy. Gaming is where I enjoyed the headset most. I have been playing Battlefield 6, and the wide soundstage makes the experience particularly engaging. I could distinguish sounds happening nearby from those farther away, helping the battlefield feel more immersive. Gunfire, explosions and environmental audio don't simply blend into one noisy mess. I also compared it with my Razer Kraken headphones, and the FG3 comes surprisingly close in sound quality. Its virtual surround modes are worth experimenting with, although they won't necessarily improve positional accuracy in every game. The strongest aspect here is how the headset handles spatial audio. It makes gaming enjoyable without relying on exaggerated bass or volume alone. FiiO FG3: Inline controls The inline remote is one of my favourite features. It lets you adjust volume, mute the microphone and switch audio modes without opening software or digging through Windows settings. A colour coded indicator shows the active audio mode, while the microphone mute control makes it easy to silence yourself during a match.

FiiO FG3 gaming headphones review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The detachable microphone is another practical addition. You can remove it when using the FG3 for music or watching videos, keeping the headset looking cleaner. FiiO FG3: Connectivity The FG3 uses USB C, with a USB A adapter included for devices that lack a suitable USB C port. While this works fine, I would have preferred USB A as the default connection because it remains common on gaming desktops. A conventional 3.5mm connection would have made the headset more versatile, particularly for gamers who prefer plugging directly into a controller. Before buying, check that your intended device supports its USB audio connection. Software: The browser based approach works FiiO's browser based control interface is a standout feature. Visit https://fiiocontrol.fiio.com/ to access the settings without installing a dedicated application. You get a 10 band equaliser and several presets, including FPS, Action, MOBA, Music and Cinema. You can customise the sound for different games and listening preferences, while the headset remembers its settings when disconnected. That means you don't have to tune everything again when switching devices. I prefer this approach to software that requires a separate installation and runs in the background. FiiO has kept the experience simple while offering useful customisation options. FiiO FG3: Pros and cons Pros Wide soundstage and enjoyable gaming audio

Breathable earpads for longer sessions

Useful inline controls and detachable microphone

Browser based EQ without a dedicated software installation

Custom audio settings are retained Cons Build materials feel ordinary for the price

Earcups could be deeper

USB C default connection isn't ideal for every gaming PC Should you buy the FiiO FG3? The FiiO FG3 gets the most important part of a gaming headset right: sound. Its wide soundstage makes games such as Battlefield 6 more immersive, while the browser based EQ and inline controls add genuine value. The build quality and limited connectivity options could be better, but the audio performance makes it worth considering. FiiO FG3 are available for ₹6,999 on Headphone Zone and if FiiO improves the materials and offers more flexible connectivity in its next model, it could have a much stronger contender on its hands.

Category Score My evaluation Sound quality 7.5 Wide soundstage and enjoyable audio for gaming and content. Gaming performance 8.5 Good positional audio, particularly in Battlefield 6. Comfort 8 Breathable earpads work well for longer sessions, but could be deeper. Microphone 7 Detachable mic with useful noise cancellation features. Build quality and design 7 Metal headband looks good, but other materials feel ordinary. Features and connectivity 8 Excellent browser based EQ and inline controls, but limited connection options. Overall rating 7.7 Great gaming audio, held back by build quality and connectivity.

Final Verdict: HT Verified Recommended (Scores Above 7.5 Qualify) Overall score: 7.7 / 10