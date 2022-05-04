Ninth suspect held in Noida pub brawl death case

Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Monday arrested the ninth accused in the murder of a 30-year-old man, who was allegedly assaulted and later succumbed to his injuries, during a brawl between seven employees of a private firm and pub staffers at a pub in Sector 38-A.

The suspect is a pub staffer who was seen assaulting the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai in CCTV footage.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Jaiveer Singh,(29), a native of Jind district in Haryana. He was residing in Chhatarpur area of Delhi and was on the run since the incident.

With Singh’s arrest, police claimed that they have arrested all the nine suspects in the case.

The incident took place on April 25, over a bill payment. After verifying CCTV footage, police found that nine men were involved in the assault and identified eight of them. While seven suspects were arrested a day after the incident, two of them were on the run. On Saturday, police arrested the eighth accused, identified as Rohit Tanwar, a resident of Khoda in Ghaziabad.

“We thoroughly analysed the CCTV footage of the incident. Jaiveer was seen thrashing the victim. On the day of the incident, he had managed to flee from the spot and was hiding in Delhi. He stepped out of his hideout on Monday night following which we nabbed him from the Mahamaya bus stand on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. He was a staffer of Lost Lemons pub,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

All the nine suspects have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.