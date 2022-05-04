Ninth suspect held in Noida pub brawl death case
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Monday arrested the ninth accused in the murder of a 30-year-old man, who was allegedly assaulted and later succumbed to his injuries, during a brawl between seven employees of a private firm and pub staffers at a pub in Sector 38-A.
The suspect is a pub staffer who was seen assaulting the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai in CCTV footage.
According to police, the suspect has been identified as Jaiveer Singh,(29), a native of Jind district in Haryana. He was residing in Chhatarpur area of Delhi and was on the run since the incident.
With Singh’s arrest, police claimed that they have arrested all the nine suspects in the case.
The incident took place on April 25, over a bill payment. After verifying CCTV footage, police found that nine men were involved in the assault and identified eight of them. While seven suspects were arrested a day after the incident, two of them were on the run. On Saturday, police arrested the eighth accused, identified as Rohit Tanwar, a resident of Khoda in Ghaziabad.
“We thoroughly analysed the CCTV footage of the incident. Jaiveer was seen thrashing the victim. On the day of the incident, he had managed to flee from the spot and was hiding in Delhi. He stepped out of his hideout on Monday night following which we nabbed him from the Mahamaya bus stand on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. He was a staffer of Lost Lemons pub,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).
All the nine suspects have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.
After a day’s dip, Covid-19 cases rise again in Noida
After about 40% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded 170 new cases again on Tuesday. Tuesday recorded the highest cases since infections started rising in early April. On Monday, the district reported 66 fresh cases, which was the lowest since daily cases crossed 100. Officials from the district health department said that the data for the past two days is an anomaly due to bunching.
Bronze statue of Lord Parshuram unveiled in Ludhiana
A bronze statue of Lord Parshuram was unveiled at Parshuram Ji Park near Dholewal Chowk on Tuesday in the presence of MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar Pappi and several others. The statue of the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram, has been installed by the information and public relations department of the Punjab government.
St Stephen's, which was among the first three colleges to be affiliated with Delhi University, was established in 1881. Women were readmitted in 1975, and in 1993-94, they were also admitted into BSc and BA (Pass) courses. From the hesitant 1940s and the awkward 1970s, Delhi University has come a long way in educating and empowering women with multiple co-educational and stand-alone colleges for women showing the way and setting the agenda on gender justice.
Water & sewerage connections of 4 more colonies snapped by Ludhiana MC
A day after action on seven illegal colonies, the municipal corporation snapped the water and sewerage connections of four more colonies on Tuesday. The connections of Shiv Shakti Colony near Jaassiyan Road, Grewal Colony near Sanyas Nagar, Natt Colony near Kailash road and Thapar Colony were snapped. The civic body had initiated a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation's limit on Monday.
Food delivery persons in Pune bear brunt of rising fuel prices
PUNE Rising fuel prices have taken a toll on food delivery persons who are now demanding an increase in commission. Since March this year, fuel prices have increased by more than 20% with petrol selling for close to ₹120 per litre in Pune and diesel trading in the retail market at ₹102.67 per litre. The problem for Saurabh, 21, who has been working as a delivery person for the past two-and-a-half years for one such aggregator and others like him is that even CNG hasn't been spared the price hike.
