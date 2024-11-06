NMRC launches cashless ticket vending machines at stations

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Tuesday introduced cashless ticket vending machines (TVMs) across all its Metro stations for a better commuter convenience on the occasion of its 10th foundation day, an official statement said. These TVMs will enable customers for digital payments as well as be a help in balance change related issues often encountered at ticket counters. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Lokesh M, managing director, NMRC, inaugurated the machines as part of the celebrations, introducing a new user-friendly solution for Metro users.

“The newly installed TVMs are designed to provide quick, hassle-free ticketing options, reducing wait times at ticket counters and simplifying ticket purchasing for passengers. These TVMs are cashless and are capable of dispensing tickets (QR code) for single journey, return journey, and group tickets by accepting UPI payment. These machines accept UPI Payment option making them accessible to a large range of commuters,” the NMRC officials said.

The entire process is passenger-friendly and the TVMs have been placed in a bid to avoid crowd congestion at station counters, they added.

“QR Paper ticket will be printed and dispensed by ATM after payment is done which will be same as paper ticket given at ticket counters. These TVMs will enable customers for digital payments as well as be a help in balance change related issues often encountered at ticket counters. The TVMs machines have been envisioned with the future capability of recharge of smart card, allowing commuter a faster, cash-free experience,” the statement added.

A total of 88 ATMs have been installed across 21 stations of Aqua line. The station-wise distribution has been done as per the footfall at that station. Sector-51 has been provided with 15 such ATMs whereas at Pari Chowk & Knowledge Park-II, 08 ATMs have been installed at each station, officials said.