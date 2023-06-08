No change of names for 17km priority section stations in Ghaziabad

The five stations on the 17km priority corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Ghaziabad will not be renamed, said the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the RRTS project, adding that the names of these stations will remain as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The Ghaziabad district has eight of the 25 stations and these include the five stations on the 17km priority section, which is scheduled to open for operation in the coming weeks. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

NCRTC officials said the names of stations will be used as part of passenger information systems at stations and inside RapidX trains.

The 17km priority section is part of the 82km long RRTS corridor which is proposed to link the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. The Ghaziabad district has eight of the 25 stations and these include the five stations on the 17km priority section, which is scheduled to open for operation in the coming weeks.

“The names of stations are Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot and there is no change as of now. The names will be used for passenger information at stations and also inside trains,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

In 2019, ahead of the commencement of operations on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro network in Ghaziabad, the local authorities had proposed to change the names of metro stations at New Bus Adda and Rajendra Nagar to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) and Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar station, said officials.

“Passengers will be able to see a digital map inside the RapidX train coaches and they will come to know about the approaching stations. Further, there will be a rectangular screen inside the coaches which will display different information. There will be audio announcements at stations and inside trains,” said Vats.

NCRTC officials said the train information will be displayed on the front and sides of the train when it approaches the stations.

“There will be electronic display systems at stations for passenger information along with regular announcements,” Vats said.

The RapidX trains are presently housed at the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad from where they will operate and also be maintained.

The 82km long project, once ready, is expected to cater to 800,000 passengers daily in the three cities and is scheduled to commence passenger operations by March 2025.

The NCRTC has already said a dedicated train attendant will also be available on the train for convenience of passengers while the RRTS stations can easily be identified from outside as all of them have distinct colours of blue and beige, inspired by the colours of peacock feathers.