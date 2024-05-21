Noida: 16-yr-old schoolboy on motorbike dies after being hit by car driven by minor

A 16-year-old schoolboy was killed, and another student riding pillion was injured after a car rammed their motorcycle in Sector 167’s Chaprauli village on Monday, senior police officers said. On the complaint of the deceased boy’s father, an FIR was registered at Expressway Police Station on charges of culpable homicide and rash driving of the Indian Penal Code. (HT Photo)

Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said neither the deceased boy nor the driver of the car, a 17-year-old, had a valid driver’s licence as both were minors. The driver and the father have been taken into custody, he said.

“While the minor fled the spot after the accident, his father later came to the police station with the car after the police traced the licence plates. The police have taken him and his son into custody and further investigation is on,” said Mishra.

The motorbike that the deceased minor was riding belonged to his father, said Mishra, adding that the family of the deceased boy has alleged murder and claimed that the car driver intentionally hit the motorcycle multiple times. But the police have , prima facie, ruled it an accident.

“The incident happened around 7am on Monday on the Chaprauli-Mangrauli village road in Sector 167. The deceased was identified as a resident of Green beauty farms in Sector 135, Noida. He was a class 8 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Inter College, Muhiyapur,” said Mishra.

After the news of the accident spread, villagers and students gathered near the spot with the body around 9pm and carried out a sit-in protest, alleging that the students were hit by the car driver intentionally as they had an argument a few days ago.

According to the boy’s father, he was going to school on the motorcycle around 8am. “His three friends were riding pillion. The driver of a white Swift Dzire car crushed him on the Chaprauli-Mangrauli road. My son’s friends told me that the car deliberately ran him over repeatedly. The driver fled after the accident,” said the father, who works as a caretaker at a farmhouse in Sector 135.

A class 12 student and a friend of the deceased boy said, “The car hit the motorbike from the rear. When they asked the driver why he hit their vehicle, he hit the bike four more times and ran over the boy who had fallen to the ground. He died on the spot.”

By 11am, the police sent the body for an autopsy and pacified the angry crowd, said officers.

Police, however, maintained that it was a case of accident. “A CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered and the car and the children on the motorcycle can be clearly seen. The family has claimed that the boy was hit multiple times but prima facie, this claim has not been ascertained by the CCTV footage. It appears to be an accident. Nevertheless, police teams are investigating the matter,” said Mishra.

