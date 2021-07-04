Noida: 30-year-old mowed down by fire tender, driver arrested

Noida: A 30-year-old man died Sunday morning when his motorcycle allegedly came under a Noida fire department’s tender, in the Phase 2 area. The driver was nabbed and booked.

The victim was identified as Manoj Vishwakarma, from Chandauli district, who lived in Noida’s Mamura village with his family. He worked in the electrical department of a company in Phase 2 and was on his way to work when the accident occurred.

According to the police, the motorcycle came under the back wheel of the fire tender while the vehicle was taking a turn.

“The tender was returning to the fire station after performing sanitisation duties when the accident occurred. The personnel in the truck thought there was an issue with the gear box. The driver did not realise that the victim and his bike had come under the back wheel. The driver was experienced and had been with the department for several years,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.

Locals rushed to the victim’s aid but he was completely crushed. Locals protested at the site demanding compensation for the victim and immediate arrest of the driver. A police team was rushed to the spot and after some delay, the body was sent for an autopsy.

“The driver was taken into custody and booked for negligent death at the Phase 2 police station. It is unclear as to what caused the accident. A technical assessment team will determine the chain of events,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

Police also denied the possibility of the driver being inebriated at the time of the accident.

The complaint was filed by Vishwakarma’s cousin. He said that the victim’s wife and two daughters, who were to return this week, are now back. The family has been informed of his death..