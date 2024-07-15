Noida: 4 held for running ‘bar on wheels’ from vintage car at banquet hall

Noida: The Noida Police has arrested four people, including management staff of a banquet hall, for allegedly running an illegal “bar on wheels” out of a vintage car during a wedding function in Noida, officers aware of the development said on Monday. Police seized the vintage car, ingeniously converted into a mobile bar. The suspects had set up the mobile bar during a wedding function at Sector 73-located Shaurya Banquet hall on Sunday (HT Photo)

“The operation came to light when the wedding procession in Sector 73 obstructed traffic, and it was seen that an alcohol was being served openly from a modified vintage car. Sector 113 police station team immediately reached the spot and took action against the management and the bar operator,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer, Sector 113 police station.

The suspects were identified as Pratik Taneja (27) a resident of New Delhi and the owner of the vintage car used in the operation; Haider (30), resident of Meerut; Arjun (20), resident of Kasganj; and Ajit (21), resident of Sambhal.

“An FIR has been registered under sections 292 (public nuisance), 126 (obstruction of movement) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act,” said the officer.