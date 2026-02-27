Noida: 44-yr-old man dies after being hit by cattle

A 44-year-old man died after cattle allegedly struck him in Noida Sector 2 on Tuesday, police said on Thursday, adding that the body was handed over to family members after the post-mortem and no complaint had been received yet. “On Tuesday around 12:30 pm, when my father-in-law Singh was returning home for lunch from his factory, cattle (cow) allegedly struck him, after which his head hit a nearby bike and he sustained a severe head injury,” his son-in-law, Rohit Singh, told HT. (HT Archive)

The deceased was identified as Sarvendra Singh, 44, originally from Maithi village in Bihar. He was residing at rented accommodation in the Harola area of Sector 5. He was employed at a factory in Sector 4.

The incident took place when Singh was returning home for lunch. “On Tuesday around 12:30 pm, when my father-in-law Singh was returning home for lunch from his factory, cattle (cow) allegedly struck him, after which his head hit a nearby bike and he sustained a severe head injury,” his son-in-law, Rohit Singh, told HT.

Locals rushed Sarvendra to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment after an hour, police said.

Rohit said, “My father-in-law is survived by his wife, four daughters (all married), and a 15-year-old son. He was the only breadwinner in his family. Now, no one in his family is left to earn money. We are deciding whether my mother-in-law and brother-in-law will continue to live in Noida or leave.”

Amit Kumar Maan, station house officer, Phase 1, said, “No complaint has been received in connection with the accident.”

This is the second such incident in which cattle attacked a man in Noida within a fortnight. On February 10, a 26-year-old software engineer sustained severe brain injuries and is battling for his life after stray cattle allegedly hit him in Noida Sector 168 while he was returning home on his bike from his office in Greater Noida. The impact damaged Sudhanshu’s skull, and the glass from his spectacles got stuck inside his head.