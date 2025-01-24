Noida: A year on, third suspect wanted for killing gangster’s brother arrested

A year after he went on the run, allegedly after shooting dead the 32-year-old brother of a jailed gangster, suspect Sikandar aka Satyendra, who goes by a single name, was arrested on Thursday from Dari Road in Greater Noida. During investigation, it was revealed that Sikandar, along with his accomplices Kuldeep aka Kallu, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, and Abdul Kadir, a resident of Bhajanpura in Delhi, shot dead Suraj Maan. Kuldeep and Abudl were held by Delhi Police a day later while SIkandar went on the run. (HT Archive)

Police said following the murder in Jaunary last year, they had announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 for any info leading to Sikandar’s arrest.

On Thursday, when a team of police were conducting a vehicle check on Dadri Road near Shashi Chowk, a motorcycle without a registration number was spotted. When police tried to stop the biker, he did not stop and ran towards the forest area in Sector 42,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“When a police team surrounded the suspect, he opened fire and sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in the retaliatory fire. Later, he was identified as admitted to a nearby hospital,” Mishra said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Sikandar, along with his accomplices Kuldeep aka Kallu, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, and Abdul Kadir, a resident of Bhajanpura in Delhi, shot dead Suraj Maan, a resident of the Lotus Panache society in Sector 110, on January 19 at a busy Noida market after he exited from his gym.

Maan was the brother of gangster Parvesh Maan, who is currently lodged in Mandoli prison on charges of the Gangster Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), police said.

Kuldeep and Abudl were held by Delhi Police a day later while SIkandar went on the run.

Police said an old gang rivalry between Parvesh Maan and another jailed gangster Kapil Maan was the reason for the murder.

Police recovered an illegal countrymade pistol and an empty cartridge from Sikandar’s possession. Three cases of forgery, Arms Act, and murder were registered against them in Delhi and Noida.