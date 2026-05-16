Noida administration orders crackdown on sale of intoxicants near schools, colleges

Concerned over the sale of tobacco products and other intoxicants near educational institutions, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed departments to intensify inspections and enforcement drives around schools and colleges as part of a wider anti-narcotics campaign in the district, officials said on Friday. Officials have been directed to intensify enforcement operations and maintain surveillance on suspicious activities. (Representational image)

Officials said awareness programmes would also be expanded in schools, colleges and public places to sensitise young people about substance abuse and the risks associated with illegal narcotics.

The directions were issued during a review meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre, chaired by additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Atul Kumar on Thursday.

Officials said all departments concerned would need to work in coordination to make the anti-drug campaign more effective in the district. “Strict action should be ensured against those involved in the illegal trade of liquor and narcotics. Officials have been directed to intensify enforcement operations and maintain surveillance on suspicious activities,” the ADM said.

Officials reviewed action taken by departments over the past month against the illegal sale and smuggling of narcotic substances, including enforcement drives and awareness campaigns conducted across the district.

“The excise department, in coordination with the police, has been carrying out regular enforcement drives and special checking campaigns in different parts of the district. Action is continuously being taken against persons involved in the illegal intoxicants trade, and suspicious activities are being monitored regularly,” district excise officer Subodh Kumar said.

The administration also directed officials to submit detailed reports on enforcement action and awareness programmes carried out in April. Officials said the anti-drug campaign would be expanded further in the coming weeks, particularly to create awareness among youth about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

“Departments have been instructed to organise outreach programmes in educational institutions and public spaces while ensuring regular inspections near schools and colleges to check the sale of tobacco, cigarettes and other intoxicants around campuses,” the ADM said.

“As parents, we are increasingly concerned about the growing use of intoxicants among senior secondary and college students. Strict monitoring and strong enforcement are necessary to prevent students from falling into harmful habits,” said Manoj Kataria, founder of the Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society.