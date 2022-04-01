Noida aims to better its Swachh Survekshan rank this year
The Noida authority has roped in a motivational speaker and started engaging citizens to treat waste in a better manner to improve the Swachh Survekshan rankings for the 2022-23 financial year.
The authority officials are keen to improve Noida’s annual ranking in the upcoming survey and in a bid to meet its target, they want to engage more citizens.
Besides, the authority also wants to motivate its staff members to perform better so that there is an improvement in the rankings. The authority organised a motivational workshop for their staff at the Panchsheel Balak school auditorium in Sector 91. Amar Chaudhary, who worked for Indore, the city that secured the top position in the all-India Swachhta ranking five times in a row, delivered a motivational speech so that the staff can work with a better vision and give their best to make Noida a better place to live in.
“The field survey for the Swachhta campaign is likely to begin in April and we need to be prepared for the mission. We arranged a motivational speaker for our staff so that we can work in a better manner ahead,” said Praveen Kumar Mishra, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.
The authority will also organise meetings for citizens so that they can work as a team. It has also appealed to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners’ associations and other social organisations to work in tandem for better results in the upcoming survey.
The authority has also sought help from residents’ groups to set up small plants to segregate waste and treat it so that the quantity of the garbage that goes to the landfills is reduced.
“At least 20 housing societies are working to treat the waste they generate at their respective societies via biogas plants. We have also asked Sector 18 traders’ association to set up a plant to treat biodegradable waste at a biogas plant and sell the fuel to restaurants,” said Indu Prakash Singh, an officer on special duty at the Noida authority.
Noida bagged the fourth spot in the list of cleanest cities having a population between a 100,000 and a million in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 — the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), in coordination with the Quality Council of India, under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U). It was a significant improvement from 2020, when the city bagged the 25th position. Noida secured the 150th position in 2019 and stood at 324 in the year 2018.
-
Ludhiana | Bagga inaugurates road construction project amid objections over shoddy work
In a relief for the shopkeepers and residents of Chander Nagar area, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, along with Congress councillor Harvinder Rocky, inaugurated the road construction work from Bhuri Wala Gurdwara up to Chander Nagar, Ward Number 92 at a cost of ₹99 lakh on Thursday. A group of shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot to oppose construction, delaying the inauguration by an hour.
-
Massive fire erupts at grass-padding factory in Greater Noida, 9 injured
Nine people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cooler grass-padding factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Thursday. Three of the nine people received burn injuries, while six were hurt on their way to escape from the spot. The factory is located in Bichnauli village near Chapraula on National Highway 91 and makes grass panels for coolers.
-
At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs
Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department. Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5C in the month of March in 1999. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32C.
-
Engineers’ body serves notice to Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT)
Slamming the Ludhiana Improvement Trust authorities for allegedly reducing the space allocated to the park at Gol market, Model Town, the Council of Engineers served a notice to the local bodies department's principal secretary and deputy commissioner-cum-LIT chairman, urging them to take corrective steps. Refuting the allegations, councillor Parvinder Lapran, said the area of the park has been reduced for beautification and trees will be planted at the reduced portion (around 4 feet) also.
-
Enforcement directorate attaches 16 properties of senior bureaucrats, arms dealers of Jammu and Kashmir
JAMMU: The enforcement directorate on Thursday attached 16 properties of various arms dealers and senior bureaucrats of Jammu and Kashmir worth ₹4.69 crores in the fake arms license case being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, officials said. A search operation was conducted by teams of the ED at 11 places on March 24.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics