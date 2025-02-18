Noida airport signs agreement with IT firm for tech infra

Noida The Noida International Airport (NIA) on Monday said that it has signed an agreement with Kyndryl, a multinational IT services provider, to develop and manage its technology infrastructure for efficient operations at the airport using advanced technology and round-the-clock IT support. A key component of the partnership is the use of Kyndryl Bridge, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform that will help detect potential problems before they escalate, ensuring a hassle-free experience for travellers. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials said that at NIA, the firm will work on setting up an IT infrastructure by reviewing existing systems, implementing security measures, managing risks and ensuring that all technology-related policies are effectively followed.

“It will also help in setting up an efficient IT environment, including real-time system performance monitoring and automating infrastructure processes to prevent delays or failures that could impact airport operations,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).

A key component of the partnership is the use of Kyndryl Bridge, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform that will help detect potential problems before they escalate, ensuring a hassle-free experience for travellers, officials said.

Additionally, the move will boost cybersecurity by implementing quick-response systems for cyber threats, managing security policies, and constantly monitoring the airport’s IT security status, officials added.

“Partnering with Kyndryl allows us to leverage their global expertise and innovative solutions to create a world-class airport that prioritizes passenger satisfaction and operational efficiency,” said Noida International Airport (NIA) CEO Christoph Schnellmann.

Lingraju Sawkar, president of Kyndryl India, said, “In India, there are many citizens who are yet to take their first flight. Improving people connectivity across India is imperative and supports critical infrastructure needs… It’s a privilege to enter into a new customer engagement with Noida International Airport ahead of the airport launch.”