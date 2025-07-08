Noida airport: Yeida seeks allottees’ plans to gauge challenges

NOIDA: In a renewed push to fast-track industrial growth around the upcoming Noida International Airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to ask more than 1,200 industrial allottees, owners of residential plots and others who have executed lease deeds, to share their detailed construction plans. The entrepreneurs’ association, however, said it looks unpragmatic to expect construction timeline from the plot owners without first providing basic infrastructure. (HT Archives)

The move comes as part of its push to expedite industrialisation in the Yamuna expressway region, where progress has remained slow despite large-scale land allotments to domestic and foreign companies.

The entrepreneurs’ association, however, said it looks unpragmatic to expect construction timeline from the plot owners without first providing basic infrastructure.

“The aim is not to pressure companies but to open a dialogue, understand the challenges they face, and help remove hurdles that have delayed construction,” said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) R K Singh on Monday.

“The authority needs to know what is holding them back so that the authority can step in and support timely development,” the CEO added.

Notably, Yeida has so far allotted over 3,041 industrial plots, signed lease deeds with around 1,836 units, and handed over possession to about 1,235. Similarly, the Yeida has done registry of at least 10,000 plots. But hardly anyone has constructed the house.

Yamuna Expressway Entrepreneurs Association’s president Rishabh Nigam, however, said: “Demanding flow chart/construction plan from the plot owners without providing basic infrastructure including drainage, water supply, road, sewage network and other facilities, is illogical. The Yeida first focus on providing the much-needed infrastructure facilities before forcing the plot owners to construct buildings and obtain functional certificates.”

.