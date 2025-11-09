Noida, Ghaziabad gasp for air as October air pollution hits five-year high

The October air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad this year was the poorest during the same period in the last five years, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Vehicles move along National Highway 9 amid low visibility caused by smog on a Saturday morning. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

CPCB’s air quality index (AQI) data shows that Noida recorded an average AQI of 236 in October 2025, while the same stood at 205, 202, 211, and 181 in 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Ghaziabad showed a similar trend. It logged an average October AQI of 227 in 2025, while the average for the same month in 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021 stood at 224, 194, 215, and 211, respectively.

Ritesh Tiwari, regional officer of UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) in Noida, said: “Apart from other contributing factors, the air quality probably deteriorated due to the buildup to Diwali, which was celebrated in October this year, unlike previous years when it usually falls in November. People were out shopping, and there were major traffic snarls, causing excessive vehicular pollution. The situation was worsened by the bursting of fireworks.”

Ankit Kumar, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad, said the unfavourable meteorological conditions, such as slow wind velocity, led to the accumulation of pollutants in the city’s air. “As a result, the air quality worsened. Our agencies are taking up every possible measure, including mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling. Teams have also been deployed for night patrolling in industrial areas,” Kumar added.

On Friday, UP minister of state (independent charge) for environment, forests, and climate change Arun Kumar Saxena held a review meeting with officials from Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr and Hapur, and urged them to take coordinated efforts in dealing with the situation.

Kumar stressed the need to effectively implement the measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), along with organising public awareness programs. Currently, the Stage 2 measures of GRAP are in effect in both cities.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate and meteorology) at Skymet Weather, said: “A mix of fog and accumulated pollutants brings in smog.

When coupled with a decrease in wind velocity, the pollutants get trapped in the air and disperse only when the wind picks up speed. So, it is observed that the pollution levels start to rise in October and further increase as winter sets in completely.”

Meanwhile, environmentalists said that cities like Noida and Ghaziabad need more air quality monitoring stations. Each of the two cities has had only four monitoring stations over the last four years.

“When we compare it to the number of monitoring stations in Delhi, which is 39, the cities of Noida and Ghaziabad are lagging far behind. Having fewer monitoring systems may not provide a correct picture of the pollution situation of the entire district. Additionally, with growth in population, number of vehicles, industrial units, and other construction activities, more monitoring stations are needed, as the existing number of stations can show inaccurate pollution data,” said Sushil Raghav, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist.