Noida apparel company alleges 70 lakh fraud; 11 booked

The Noida police have registered a complaint against a former accounting employee of a private company for stealing cheque books and fraudulently transferring ₹70 lakh from the firm’s accounts, officials said on Thursday, adding that 11 people have been booked in the case so far. In December 2023, when William was finally caught, he admitted to the fraud and provided a written guarantee that he would return all the money. Since then, he has returned ₹ 11 lakh till May 2024. (Representational image)

In an FIR filed with the Phase-1 police station on Wednesday, the complainant Vikas Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad and a senior accounts officer of CTA Apparels Pvt Ltd in Sector-3 in Noida, accused the company’s former employee Prince William of perpetrating the fraud.

“Kumar said that William, a resident of Surajpur in Greater Noida, worked as an accounts officer with the company from 2019 to 2022. During this time, William allegedly stole several of the company’s cheque books and cashed the cheques using fake signatures,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer of Phase-1 police station.

The accused allegedly used the cheque books to transfer a total of ₹70 lakh from the company account to the accounts of his associates. “The complainant Kumar has identified the associates as Nitin Bansal, Yash Bhardwaj, Yogesh Garg, Vivek Tyagi, Divya Pandey, Madhuri Pandey, Ruby, Chandan Singh, Deepak Sharma and Brijesh Tiwari and said the money was transferred by William to the accounts of these individuals,” said the officer.

Kumar further alleged that even after leaving the company, William would visit the office under false pretext and steal cheques books.

“In December 2023, when William was finally caught, he admitted to the fraud and provided a written guarantee that he would return all the money. Since then, he has returned ₹11 lakh till May 2024. However, since the past three months, William is unreachable and the company is unable to take back the remaining amount from him,” Kumar said in the complaint, and sought police’s help in getting back the remaining amount.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Phase-1 police station on Wednesday, under sections 381, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, related to theft, cheating and forgery, against 11 people including William and 10 of his associates.

“Police teams have been formed to nab the culprits and further investigation is underway,” said the officer.