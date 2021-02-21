Noida appeals to its residents for support in Swachh survey-2021

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday appealed to residents, social groups and all stakeholders for support in the upcoming Swachh survey 2021, which seeks feedback from them to rank a city.

Residents need to answer eight questions online on www.swachhsurvekshan2021.org.

“The citizens’ feedback about this survey accounts at least 30% of the total marks. Therefore, their feedback submitted online will make a huge difference. We are appealing to citizens to visit the website and give their suggestions. We are also interacting with residents via our events such as plogging, under which we clean one locality every week,” said SC Mishra, senior manager of the Noida authority.

The questions that need to be answered are whether you are aware of the rank of your city, how many marks and what rank would one give to their city, are you being asked to segregate your waste, are you aware of public toilets and awareness about apps to file complaints about sanitation, among others.

Noida was ranked 25th in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 in the 10 lakh population cities category across the country. In Uttar Pradesh, Noida was ranked as the cleanest city. However, the authority has taken a pledge to perform better and secure a place in the top five clean cities of the country, said officials.