Noida: Army veterans to sponsor 50 hearing impaired students

Noida: The Noida Deaf Society on Tuesday received a boost to its initiatives as the Global Initiative of Veterans (GIVE)—a non-profit led by Indian army veterans—came forward to sponsor its 50 hearing impaired students for three months. Ruma Roka set up the Noida Deaf Society in 2005 with her personal savings in a two-bedroom apartment, as she started teaching five students basic English comprehension (HT Photo)

The USA-based non-profit organisation GIVE (Global Initiative of Veterans) was founded by Major Gurjeet Singh (retd.) and has army veterans, including General VK Singh (retd) as board members.

“We have sponsored all the expenses for 50 children for three months. We are soldiers and we want our children to excel. So, we decided to raise some funds and within three months we were able to do so,” said Major Gurjeet Singh (retd.).

The gesture coincides with the International Week of the Deaf being observed from September 20 to 26.

“I saw the work that Ruma Roka, general secretary and founder of Noida Deaf Society, was doing. She is also the daughter-in-law of a veteran army man and her brother is a serving brigadier too. Finally, we have delivered them what they deserved,” said Singh who felt driven to donate to the Noida Deaf Society when he first visited its Sector 117-located branch six years ago.

Roka set up the Noida Deaf Society in 2005 with her personal savings in a two-bedroom apartment, as she started teaching five students basic English comprehension.

According to the Noida Deaf Society, it has so far transformed the lives of over 4,500 deaf youths, many of whom belonged to remote villages across northern and eastern India. With over 200 students being currently supported—120 in school and 80 in a training centre—the organisation provides residential facilities for those aged 18 and above from distant areas.

Abhishek, a student from Shahjahanpur, said: “We are grateful to GIVE for their support in our education and training. We hope this support continues in the future.”