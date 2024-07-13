Noida assault case: Chargesheet filed against AAP MLA Amanatullah, his son

Noida: The Noida Police has filed a 200-page chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son Anas Khan who were booked for allegedly assaulting an employee of a petrol pump in Noida, senior officers said on Friday. Khan and his son had filed an application before the Allahabad high court seeking a stay on their arrest in the case, and were granted the same. Hence, the two suspects were not arrested by the Noida Police and charge sheet was filed against them, said officers. (HT Photo)

On May 7, Khan and his son were booked by the Noida police for allegedly threatening and beating up a staff at a petrol pump in Sector 95. A CCTV footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Police initially filed charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting knowing it to be likely that such provocation will break public peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief).

Later, additional charges were added in the case including sections 147 (related to rioting), 149 (related to unlawful assembly), 452 (related to trespassing), 307 (related to attempt to murder), 394 (related to causing hurt during robbery), 34 (related to an act done by several persons with a common objective) and under the provisions of the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Of these, charges under SC/ST Act and attempt to murder of IPC have been removed in the charge sheet against the accused, officers informed.

“The charge sheet was filed and submitted at the district court in Surajpur on Thursday. Among all the charges that were in the FIR against the MLA, his son and his son’s friend, sections of 307 and SC/ST Act have been removed, as enough evidence could not be gathered to frame these charges against the accused. All other charges have been framed against them in the chargesheet,” said Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida.

On May 13, the district court issued a non-bailable warrant against the AAP MLA and the same day, although not named in the FIR, Khan’s aide Iqrar Ahmed, who allegedly assaulted the staff along with Anas, was arrested from Kalindi Kunj border. The MLA and his son remained absconding.

On June 11, the Allahabad high court granted relief to the absconding duo, issuing a stay order on their arrest.

“The MLA and his son had filed an application before the Allahabad high court seeking a stay on their arrest in the Noida assault case. The court had granted the same. Hence, the two suspects were not arrested by the Noida Police and charge sheet was filed against them,” the ADCP informed.