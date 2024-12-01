Noida: Atomic energy commission chairman breaks stereotypes about nuclear science at convocation

Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and secretary to the Government of India, highlighted the Department of Atomic Energy’s (DAE) extensive contributions to national development during Amity University’s convocation in Noida on Saturday. Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty (Department Of Atomic Energy/HT)

Addressing students, he countered stereotypes about nuclear scientists. “People say we are nuclear bomb scientists because we did the Pokhran explosion. But today, I would like to tell you that we have dedicated ourselves to harnessing the energy of the atoms for the service of the nation,” a release issued by the Amity cited Dr Mohanty as saying on the occasion.

Mohanty outlined DAE’s work across key sectors, including national security, energy security, food security, health security, basic science research, and education. “Except nuclear bombs, probably we are working on everything else. There is not a single thing that the Department of Atomic Energy is not working on,” he said.

The AEC chairman further described learning as a lifelong journey. “This convocation is not the end of your journey but the beginning of a new chapter. The real world awaits your brilliance,” he said, urging students to express gratitude to their families and align their curiosity and innovation with the nation’s progress.

Meanwhile, Amity University Chancellor Dr Atul Chauhan lauded the graduates, saying, “Today marks a momentous occasion in the lives of our students. Through education, students must focus on giving back to society and making their country proud.”