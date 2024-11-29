Noida: Authorities crackdown on illegal groundwater extraction

NOIDA: A joint team of officials from the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, Noida authority, and groundwater department on Friday sealed a borewell and shut down two RO plants separately, during inspections in Noida’s Garhi Chaukhandi, and FNG Vihar areas, officials said. An illegal borewell was found on the land in Garhi Chaukhandi, near the cremation ground by the Hindon river, additionally, two illegally operated RO plants in FNG Vihar were also shut. (HT Photo)

The measure that followed an online complaint about illegal borewells was part of a crackdown on illegal groundwater extraction.

“An illegal borewell was found on the land of one Satyaprakash in Garhi Chaukhandi, near the cremation ground by the Hindon river. The borewell was sealed on the spot in the presence of the inspecting team,” said Vivekanand Mishra, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), who participated in the action.

Additionally, two illegally operated RO plants in FNG Vihar were also shut after being found violating groundwater extraction norms, officials said, adding that penalties will be imposed on the owners of the illegal borewell and RO plants.

“We will continue such inspections in collaboration with relevant departments to ensure strict compliance with groundwater regulations,” the SDM added.