IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida authority allows subdivision of industrial plots
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority allows subdivision of industrial plots

NOIDA: The subdivision of industrial plots has been allowed in Noida after the Uttar Pradesh government gave its green signal for it following demands from the stakeholders, authority officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST

NOIDA: The subdivision of industrial plots has been allowed in Noida after the Uttar Pradesh government gave its green signal for it following demands from the stakeholders, authority officials said on Wednesday.

“We have allowed the plot subdivision only for industrial plots following approvals from the state government. We are yet to receive the applications from the entrepreneurs,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The objective of the policy is to encourage entrepreneurs, who do not want to invest more in bigger plots and are in need to start business on smaller plots, officials said.

The plot subdivision means a large plot can be divided into smaller ones and sold by the allottee or used for the purposes for which it has been allotted, said the officials. However, the subdivision of plots will not be allowed for either residential or commercial plots.

The authority had in December last year sent a proposal in this regard to the state government.

After the plot subdivision has been allowed in Noida, the Greater Noida authority may soon implement it as the state government has issued directions to all industrial development authorities in this regard, officials said. And the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) will also follow the footsteps of Noida, said the officials. It means soon the Gautam Budh Nagar district will have the facility to get the plots divided into parts in industrial sectors as the Greater Noida authority has been tasked with preparing draft guidelines for the policy, they said.

“We have sought feedback from all stakeholders, including factory owners in this regard. Once their suggestions are submitted, we will form the guidelines and then get approvals from the state government,” said Shiv Pratap Shukla, officer on special duty, Greater Noida authority.

Once approved, the guidelines will be implemented in Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authority areas too, said the officials.

According to the officials, only 50% of the original plot area will be considered for reselling. The Greater Noida authority is also contemplating whether it will be feasible to buy back the land and offer it to the entrepreneurs or allow existing allottees to market it to the interested parties after taking some fees.

According to officials of the industry department, subdivision will be considered only for allottees who have obtained functional letter after commencing operations at least five years back. The divided portion of the plot can be sold to the other entrepreneur with authority’s permission, they said.

The UP government had last month asked the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority, Noida authority, Greater Noida authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to prepare guidelines for the policy.

There are around 13,000 industrial units in Noida, and 7,000 in Greater Noida, while many units are being set up in Yeida area, said the officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida to hold water court to settle dues

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The Greater Noida Authority will organise a dedicated court for industrial unit owners to settle water bill dues on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: Rates reduced for map clearances in Modinagar, Muradnagar and Loni

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Wednesday said that they have reduced the rates for map clearances in areas such as Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar, which they said will pave the way for more planned development
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority sends updated plan to clean Kondli drain

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Noida: The Noida authority has submitted an updated plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to clean Kondli drain — a major source contributing to the pollution of River Yamuna
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Teenagers held for murder of 10-year-old boy in Noida

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Noida: Two boys aged 13 and 14 years were detained by the Noida police on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy in October last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four persons arrested for administering Covid vaccine illegally

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Police arrested four persons for allegedly administering a Covid-19 vaccine to 18 people illegally in a Dadri pathology laboratory on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ahead of ‘Rail Roko’, Tikait says farmers ready to suffer loss of one crop

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Leaders of the anti-farm law protest on Wednesday said they will go ahead with the plan to disrupt trains in the country on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Will raise farmer issues in West Bengal, says Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday reiterated his stand to hold panchayats in poll-bound West Bengal and said that he will raise issues of farmers there
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

More waste recycle plants planned in Noida

By Vinod Rajput
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:23 PM IST
NOIDA: Three more waste-to-compost plants and seven bio-methanisation plants are going to be set up in residential areas of Noida to treat waste at source, said authority officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad plans one more mop-up Covid vaccination round for health-care workers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The district health department, which is struggling to improve turnout for Covid-19 vaccination, has decided to conduct an additional mop-up round on February 19 for 5,371 health-care workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The premises were also sealed after it was ascertained that 18 people were administered the unauthorised vaccine, said the district health department.(Getty Images/ Representative)
The premises were also sealed after it was ascertained that 18 people were administered the unauthorised vaccine, said the district health department.(Getty Images/ Representative)
noida news

5 of private lab in Noida detained for ‘unauthorised’ Covid vaccine

By Shafaque Alam, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:41 AM IST
Currently, only two Covid-19 vaccines are approved for use in India -- the Covidshield vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and the Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

DPR of Heritage City project likely to be ready by May

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has finalised CBRE South Asia as consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for ‘Heritage City’, an urban zone to be developed at Raya in Mathura
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man acquitted of rape after complainant retracts

By Kapil Datta, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday acquitted a man after the complainant said she had lodged a false rape case in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents slip anti-stress pills into dog food to calm strays

By Kushagra Dixit, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
With incidents of dogs biting people, residents of Noida sector 34 said they were slipping anti-stress medicines into food for stray canines
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Liquor smugglers arrested in Greater Noida west

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Noida: Police arrested two men for allegedly smuggling liquor in Greater Noida West on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Five held for running a prostitution ring, robbing people

By Tanmayee Tyagi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Noida: Five persons, including a couple and three women, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running a prostitution ring on the pretext of providing escort services and then robbing their customers
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP