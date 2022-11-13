Noida authority board meeting approves safety guidelines for high-rises

The Noida authority in its 207th board meeting on Saturday approved safety guidelines for residential high-rises, formulated rules for pet registration and looked into issues pertaining to the layout of the proposed sports city. The meeting was held at the main administrative building of the authority located at Sector 6.

The Uttar Pradesh infrastructure and industrial development department commissioner and chairman of the Noida authority, Arvind Kumar, presided over the board meeting that was also attended by authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari and other senior officials.

The authority, while approving the building safety guidelines, decided that before the issuance of occupancy certificate to a ready building, an expert agency will examine the safety of the structure and also fix the onus on stakeholders for the building’s safety.

Apartment owners had demanded structural audit guidelines for old buildings for safety purposes.

“If more than 25% allottees demand a safety audit, an expert agency will be roped in for the purpose. If the building is less than five years old, then the builder will bear the cost of the audit and repair. If the building is more than five years old, then the apartment owners’ association will bear the structural audit and repair cost”, said CEO Maheshwari.

The authority also made it mandatory for pet owners to register their pets by January 31, 2023. It stated that if pet owners fail to register their pets, they will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000. The penalty will also be imposed in case of sanitation issues involving the pet animals.

The board meeting also discussed and resolved issues related to the layout of the proposed sports city that comprises around two dozen realty projects.

The board also approved the revised master plan of the sports city project that has integrated sports facilities along with group housing on 300 acres of land in Sector 150.

In September this year, the authority had directed the developers to submit a revised master plan of the sports city project. The board will give a final shape to the project in its next meeting, said officials.

