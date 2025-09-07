The Noida authority has flagged serious connectivity gaps in several sectors during an inspection of under-construction bridges on the Hindon river and adjoining approach roads, officials said on Saturday. Noida authority CEO flags poor links, waterlogging during Hindon bridge checks

On Friday, chief executive officer Lokesh M, along with senior officials from work circles 9 and 10, inspected project sites in Sectors 93, 135, 163, 164, 166, and 168. The team reviewed progress on bridges, approach roads, and internal routes connecting residential, industrial, and institutional areas.

“The inspection revealed serious gaps in connectivity, particularly near Sectors 93 and 135, where waterlogging and incomplete stretches are causing inconvenience. Directions have been issued to the water and sewer department to identify the root cause of flooding and fix it immediately,” CEO Lokesh M said.

At Sectors 93 and 135, near the upcoming underpass, connectivity remained a major concern for residents. The CEO directed the water and sewer department to find reasons for frequent waterlogging and ensure remedial measures. Officials were also asked to widen the expressway link road near Sector 93 to ease movement towards the approach road.

At Sector 135, a U-turn facility near the underpass was found in poor shape. The CEO directed it be repaired and redesigned to allow smooth vehicular movement.

In Sector 164, incomplete road stretches were flagged, and officials were instructed to finish pending works at the earliest. For Sectors 166 and 163, the authority asked for a replanning of the road layout to resolve connectivity gaps. Industrial plots in Sector 166 will also be allotted soon, for which the planning department has been told to prepare a framework.

In Sector 168, the team observed that during heavy rainfall, the Yamuna river often leads to waterlogging at the school gate road. The CEO directed that a new drain line be laid to address the problem.

The inspection also covered Sectors 146 and 147, where work on an under-construction Hindon bridge is delayed. Lokesh M directed the Greater Noida Authority and UP State Bridge Corporation to expedite completion of both the bridge and its approach roads while ensuring proper quality checks.

"Roads in Sectors 163, 164 and 166 must be completed without delay, and at Sector 168, a new drain line will be laid to prevent recurrent waterlogging. The agencies responsible for the Hindon bridge works have also been told to expedite construction and ensure proper quality checks," Lokesh M said.

Officials said the inspections are part of ongoing reviews to resolve long-pending connectivity issues across Noida. The CEO has directed concerned departments to complete works within time-bound deadlines.