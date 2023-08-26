Noida authority steps up to aid underprivileged kids

The Noida authority is taking steps to improve the lives of underprivileged and destitute children, while also addressing the issue of children being forced into begging. Officials said on Saturday that the authority plans to collaborate with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to provide education and food for these children. In a recent meeting with various NGOs, Noida authority officials asked them to conduct surveys throughout the city to identify destitute children and reach out to them. (HT Photo)

During a recent meeting with various NGOs, authority officials instructed them to conduct surveys throughout the city, including places like bus stands, slums, signals, and other locations. The goal is to identify destitute children and encourage interested organizations to participate in the project, they said.

Lokesh M, the CEO of the Noida authority, said that officials have been directed to gather information and create a comprehensive report on the number of destitute children engaged in begging or working in public places. This data will inform the next steps of the initiative.

“Our plan involves providing education, food, and essential facilities to children from labor-class and underprivileged families. To realize this, we are collaborating with NGOs. We recently convened a meeting with these NGOs and other departments to identify and list destitute children in the city,” the CEO said.

He added, “Once these children are identified, we will ensure their enrollment in government schools for education. For children with families, we’ll facilitate admission to nearby schools, with the assistance of the basic education department and NGOs.”

Vimlesh Sharma, who operates an NGO in the Nithari area, proposed various activities for destitute children during the meeting, including studying, painting, indoor sports, and library access. This proposal gained approval from the meeting attendees.

According to the authority, the initiative not only aims to provide education and improve the well-being of children but also intends to eradicate the practice of child begging in public places due to a lack of resources.

“Designated locations will be developed where these children can access various facilities. NGOs, the Noida Authority, and the basic education department will collaborate on this effort. NGOs will primarily focus on areas within their respective locations, while children living at construction sites or working elsewhere will be enrolled in government schools within their respective areas,” the CEO said.

The meeting saw participation from about ten NGOs operating in Noida, along with senior officials from the Noida authority.

A review meeting involving officials from the basic education department, Gautam Budh Nagar police, NGOs, and others will be organized by the Noida authority within a week to discuss the plan’s progress, given its initial stage, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON