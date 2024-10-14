NOIDA: The Noida authority has failed to build stretches due to land disputes with the farmers, leaving a crucial 45-metre wide sector road incomplete thereby causing inconvenience to the thousands of commuters. Noida authority fails to build stretches for sector road along Noida e-way

According to officials, the stretch of around 1 km to be built on the agricultural land of villages including Nalgarha, Mohiyapur and Shahadra is incomplete for last many years as the authority could not acquire or buy the land from farmers in the past.

Now when the land rates in the city have risen manifold, acquiring this land coming in the way of the crucial sector road connecting sector 163 to sector 167 procuring these patches is not easy, they added.

There are at least a dozen farmers whose land falling on the khasra number (which identified a piece of land in rural areas) 9, 142, 178, 193 and 928 need to be acquired to complete the 1km long stretch.

“We are buying the land from the farmers whose land is falling on the khasra number 9 through mutual agreement. The authority hopefully will procure this land and the teams are also talking to other stakeholders to procure the land to complete the stretch,” said Vijay Rawal general manager (civil) of the Noida authority.

The Uttar Pradesh government had in 2002 built a six-lane 25km Noida-Greater Noida Expressway providing smooth connectivity between twin cities and also from the national capital- Delhi. A service lane was also built along this e-way for local commuting and to ensure the e-way remains congestion free.

Additionally, the Noida authority also built a 45-metre wide sector road to offer smooth ride to the residents and businessman from one sector to other without having to use Noida e-way that witness heavy traffic every day.

In last two decades, the authority could not acquire the land of these three villages because the farmers refused to part ways with their agricultural land seeking higher compensation for the land coming in the way of sector road.

The Noida authority wants to buy land at a rate of around ₹5,500 per square metre from farmers.

“How can we give our land at such a rate when the market rate in the area is over ₹50,000 per square metre or even higher in nearby areas. And also, the authority is not ready to shift our land to any other location to make way for their sector road. We have discussed the matter with the authority. But they refused to give the same size of land at some other location in the city so that we can be compensated properly,” said Naresh Yadav, a farmer who has land in Mohiyapur, adding that the authority wants to take the land at cheap rates but that will not happen.

The authority has allotted industrial plots in nearby sectors including 163, 164, 65, 166 and 167 among others but failing to provide the smooth connectivity.

“If this stretch of 1 km is built in sector road then the commuters in this area will get huge relief,” said another Noida authority official.

Due to the incomplete patch of sector road the residents living in Dullupura, Mangroli, Mohiyapur and Gulavali have to travel through an old narrow road.

“If the sector road stretch is complete then it will benefit the resident in this area. For the last many years we have been facing huge problems because we have to use the old congestion ridden road that connects sector 135 to Gulavali. If the stretch of sector road is built it will cut travel time from 30-40 minutes,” said Umesh Kumar, a resident of Dullupura village.