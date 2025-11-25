Noida authority sends notices to industrial plot allottees, gives registration deadline

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said that it has issued fresh notices to 366 allottees of industrial plots, directing them to register for their respective plots at the earliest or face action. Officials said that the authority will cancel the allotment, if they fail to execute the registry within a month. (HT archive)

“We gave the allottees several warnings in the past and allowed the registry without any delay fee. However, the authority has still not taken action against them, allowing them more time for registration. Now, the authority will not give any additional time for the same,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida.

As per the rules, the authority issues a checklist of the plots given to the allottees, and the registry can help them set up units or construct buildings to start operations at their respective units, said officials.

The authority had decided to issue notice to allottees, who got the plots allotted in 2013 and 2021, among others.

In an official order dated November 7, 2024, the Yeida had directed these allottees to register by December 31, 2024. However, they did not execute the registry, citing that the authority is yet to develop basic infrastructure including roads, drainage network, parks, electricity and water supply, among others.

Around 40 allottees, who got the plots in 2013, said that they will register once the authority waives the interest imposed on their plot cost, added officials.

Later, the Yeida in its 83rd board meeting in January 2025 approved a decision that these allottees must be given additional time till May 31, 2025 and no fee should be imposed for the delay, said officials.

The Yamuna Expressway Entrepreneur Association (YEEA) said that they are ready to execute the registry if the authority accepts their demands of allottees, who got the allotment in 2013.

“We are all genuine plot allottees. But we demand a zero period that means waivers of interest from the date of allotment till today. It was the authority that had delayed the possession and we suffered. The Yeida had in December 2023 submitted an affidavit before the Allahabad High Court stating that the zero period will be given,” said Imran Ghani, YEEA secretary.

The 366 allottees have their plots in sector 32 and 33 near Noida International airport.

“The Yeida first failed to resolve the farmers’ disputes, and offer possession to us even after so many years. Later, it delayed the development of the basic infrastructure in these industrial sectors. Now, it should show some sympathy for the allottees because they have suffered and their projects got delayed,” said Rishabh Nigam, YEEA president.

