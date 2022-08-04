Noida authority to hike land allotment rates
NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to hike land allotment rates and bring out new brochures for its soon to be launched property schemes. The brochures contain all terms and conditions related to a property scheme and are made for applicants to follow.
However, the authority will first discuss these proposals at its board meeting to be held sometime during this month. Currently the authority has group housing land, commercial plots, individual residential plots, built houses, shops, and other properties available for allotment.
“We have not decided the date for our board meeting yet. We need to discuss many proposals, including revising our brochures and land rates which are done annually. The board will finalise land allotment rates and terms after discussion, following which they will be announced,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.
The authority also plans to introduce electronic bidding to allot properties and applicants with the highest bids will be awarded the allotment letter. There are unallotted built houses in different sectors from previous schemes, along with those whose allotments were cancelled after applicants failed to pay the property cost, officials said.
The authority needs to revise land allotment rates on the basis of property rates in the market. According to officials, it is likely to come up with a residential plot scheme in Sector 151, where it has at least 250 plots to be developed along Noida Expressway.
The authority will also discuss the New Noida Master Plan, sports city allotment scheme, and the ‘waste to wonder’ project in Sector 94 at the board meeting, officials said.
-
Fazil murdered to avenge BJP leader’s killing: Cops
The probe into the murder of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet has revealed that the attack was in retaliation to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Nettaru, a Mangaluru police said on Wednesday, who did not wish to be named. Based on a tipoff, the police arrested six people on Monday in connection with the murder from the outskirts of Mangaluru. Police probe revealed Suhas Shetty to be the prime accused in the case.
-
Siddaramaiah b’day bash leads to traffic snarls in Davanagere
Karnataka's Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic as long as 6 kilometres on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former chief minister of the state Siddaramaiah is celebrating his 75th birthday with lakhs of supporters coming on the streets. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to join the celebration. Siddaramaiah is a senior politician and representative of the Indian National Congress party in the state of Karnataka.
-
Rahul calls BJP ‘colonisers’, says party dividing people
Former All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, calling them “colonisers” and pursuing a path that “infuses hate and divides people.” “The Congress government whereas has brought people together, created harmony in the state. the BJP government is dividing people and spreading hatred in this beautiful state,” Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Davangere, 261km from Bengaluru.
-
Rahul Gandhi initiated into Lingayat sect by Murugha Math head seer
Former president of the All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the Murugha Math, one of the important religious centres for the Lingayat community, in Chitradurga, joining a long of list of political leaders who have marked their presence in the monastery in recent times. Gandhi was also given the 'Lingadeekshe' or ceremonially initiated into the Lingayat sect by the head seer, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.
-
Uniform action for all illegal colony developers, says state minister
Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Thursday asked the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to maintain uniformity while demolishing illegal housing projects developed by the land mafia around the Noida International Airport (NIA) site in Jewar. The minister noted that any official found favouring the mafia will face strict action. The minister also directed Yeida to complete all its ongoing and proposed developmental and infrastructure projects within stipulated deadlines.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics