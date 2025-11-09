Noida authority to launch month-long drive to solve sewage overflow, waterlogging issues

Persistent sewage overflow, blocked drains and rising waterlogging in severaldensely populated villages of Noida have prompted the Noida authority to conduct a month-long sanitation and sewer clean-up drive, said officials on Saturday. Sewage overflow seen on street no 9 of Sector 121 Gadi Chaukhandi village on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The effort aims to tackle long-pending civic challenges in areas where inadequate waste and sewage management have been affecting daily life and public health, officials said.

According to officials, the drivewill begin soon and would cover several urban villages including Barola, Sarfabad, Chhalera, Nithari, Sorkha, Salarpur, Morna, Chaukhandi, Bhangel. All these villages have been facing problems such as broken drains, stagnant water and poor waste collection.

Noida authority chief executive officer, Lokesh M said, “Officials have been directed to complete cleaning and repair work of sewer lines, community halls and drains within one month. Directions have been issued to departments concerning that all damaged or choked drains be desilted and cleaned thoroughly to prevent sewage backflow and water stagnation”.

“The aim is to ensure that no village in Noida continues to suffer due to damaged sewer lines or overflowing drains. Departments have been asked to complete the works within a fixed timeline and maintain daily supervision to keep the system functional,” he said.

The public health department has been asked to deploy jetting and desilting machines in areas severely affected by sewer overflow. In localities facing persistent sewer blockages, pumps will be installed to drain wastewater. The authority has also directed that open manholes be covered, and debris dumped in vacant plots be removed immediately, said officials.

“For months, dirty water kept collecting outside our homes, especially during rains. The stench made it difficult to even step out. If this drive is done seriously and regularly, it can make a big difference”, said Rekha Sharma, a resident of Sarfabad.

During a review meeting held on Saturday, officials said that plans were also discussed to manage rising waste and livestock issues. Proposals will be prepared for cattle shelters and cow dung management in villages with large cattle populations. The number of waste collection vehicles will also be increased, according to population density, they said.

“The main problem is blocked sewers. Once they’re fixed, half our issues will be solved”, said another resident from Barola, Mukesh Shukla.

The drive, officials said, will rely heavily on the cooperation of local residents to ensure lasting improvement in sanitation and hygiene conditions across Noida’s urban villages.