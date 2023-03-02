Noida authority wants twin tower debris cleared by April 15

The Noida authority on Thursday said no further time will be given to builder Supertech Limited to clear the debris of the twin towers that were demolished in a controlled implosion last August, pursuant to a Supreme Court order. The authority said the debris must be removed by April 15, failing which the Supreme Court will be informed about the non-compliance. Noida, India- January 22, 2023: A view of debris at Supertech Twin Towers site at sector 93A, in Noida, India, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The debris removal work, as well as the breaking of the basement raft, has been stopped temporarily by Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) for about two months after the residents’ welfare association complained of the noise levels from the site.

The Supertech twin towers were demolished on August 28,2022, on the orders of the Supreme Court, and three months were given to clear the rubble. However, the work could not be completed, initially due to the implementation of the graded response action plan (Grap) to curb air pollution and later due to complaints about the noise by the residents’ welfare association.

During a second round of survey by UPPCB on February 20, the sound level was found to be 10dB more than the standard limit.

The authority has now directed the developer, Supertech Limited, and the demolition company, Edifice Engineering, to carry out the work between 6am and 10pm to ensure that residents are at least able to sleep peacefully. Edifice has also been directed to submit periodical reports on the sound levels to the Noida authority and the UPPCB.

“According to the instructions given by the UPPCB, the remaining debris should be disposed of from the area by April 15. No additional time will be given after the stipulated date. If there is a delay in this work, the Supreme Court will be informed about the situation,” said the order from Noida authority.

The authority has also directed the developer to ensure that the debris of a nine-meter pathway within Emerald Court is completely removed by March 15 and it is reconstructed by April 5. Officials said the fire department also wrote to the developer to construct the pathway at the earliest as it would be difficult to access the area within the society in case of an emergency.