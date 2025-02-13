Noida: Biogas plant to come up at animal shelter in Sect 94

NOIDA: The Noida authority will set up a biogas plant to recycle the waste in an animal shelter located in Sector 94 of the city, officials said on Wednesday. There are at least 1,000 cows and other animals in Sector 94 and managing the waste at this animal shelter is a challenge before officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move is aimed at recycling the dung at the Sector 94 animal shelter to prevent it from creating any nuisance in nearby areas. Thus, the authority has decided to make biogas out of the cow dung produced in this animal shelter housing stray cows.

There are at least 1,000 cows and other animals in Sector 94 and managing the waste at this animal shelter is a challenge before officials.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Noida authority, directed the health department to build it in next three months using the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund. However, the budget is yet to be finalised.

The plant will be built by the HCL Foundation using the CSR fund, said officials.

ACEO Khatri along with SP Singh, general manager for health, and other officials inspected two animal shelters (Sector 94 and Sector 135) besides visiting the nearby areas including sectors 1, 2, 3, 4, 15, 16, 135, 167 and 168 among others.

To be sure, there are two major animal shelters, one located in Sector 94 and the other in Nagli Wazidpur village near Sector 135.

The ACEO directed the health and civil department to take care of services in these two animal shelters and also address civic issues in the areas.

“We have also directed the staff to complete the works including the toilet block and repair the tin sheds in the animal shelter in Sector 135 area before the onset of the rainy season,” said Khatri.

The Sector 94 animal shelter houses stray animals including cows, dogs, cats, pigs, horses, bulls and calf among others, said officials.

“We already have a biogas plant to recycle cow dung in Sector 135 animal shelter. We reuse the gas in this animal shelter. And now the same process will be followed in the Sector 94 animal shelter, where the biogas plant will address the animal waste issue scientifically. The biogas produced at Sector 94 animal shelter, the largest facility for stray animals, will be used here only,” said another Noida authority official aware of the development.