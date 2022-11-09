Noida board to meet on Saturday, pet policy likely to be discussed

The Noida authority on Wednesday informed that a board meeting is scheduled for Saturday to take certain crucial decisions regarding the city’s development, including a “pet policy” to govern the keeping of pets and feeding of stray dogs in residential societies.

The authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari directed all department heads to prepare the agenda that will be discussed and approved by the members.

The authority decided to draw up a ”pet policy” in the wake of multiple instances of stray dog bites in the city and a standoff between dog feeders and other residents in several societies. The authority will also discuss the proposals related to sanitation employees, commercial properties and the budget for Chilla elevated road, among other matters.

“We will put multiple proposals before the board for discussion. It is up to the board to take a decision on these issues,” said Maheshwari.

A child was injured after a dog attacked a child in a housing society in Sector 100 housing while a woman was injured in a Sector 137 housing complex after being attacked by a dog. Following these incidents citizens staged multiple protests and demanded for a policy to address the dog menace issue.

The draft dog policy that will be discussed has not banned any specific breed of pet dogs but defines the duties of a pet owner clearly and also mentions the punitive action to be taken in case the pet owner violates any laid down rules, said officials.

“We have defined what a pet dog owner needs to do in terms of registration, vaccination, sanitation and safety. But we cannot discuss the provisions of the policy because it is to be discussed during the board meeting. Once approved by the board, we will share the details of the policy,” said a Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON