Noida CEO directs staff to clean storm water drains

NOIDA: The Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M has directed the water, and the health department to conduct site inspection in the group housing complexes, ensuring only treated waste water goes into the storm water drains. The CEO along with the staff during an inspection on Thursday found that the unbearable foul smell was emanating out of the key storm water drain flowing in Sector 137. (HT Photo)

The move comes after the CEO along with the staff during an inspection on Thursday found that the unbearable foul smell was emanating out of the key storm water drain flowing in Sector 137.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

This drain is located along a 45 metre-wide service that runs along the Noida Expressway.

Dozens of group housings are located along this drain that mostly carry the untreated waste water of nearby areas including the housing societies and the villages, said officials.

“We have directed the water department and the health department officials to take effective measures to address the issue of the foul smell from the drain and also dumping of the untreated wastewater into the storm water drain,” the CEO said.

“We have directed the staff to repair the roads, footpaths and beautify the areas in sectors,” he added.

As per the rules, the housing societies cannot dump their waste water without treatment at the sewage treatment plants set up at the buildings.

The authority CEO along with the team found that these societies are apparently dumping their untreated waste without treatment.

The CEO has directed the staff to take measures to make sure that the foul smell does not bother the citizens and the issue is addressed within a week.

He also directed the water department to inspect each of the housing societies in Sector 137 and take steps to address the issue.

“CEO has directed that if any society is found not setting up the STP and if the society is dumping the waste without treatment against the laid down rules, then the action must be initiated against the violators, “ said a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media.

“The action will be taken by imposing penalty as per the rules. The foul smell issue will be addressed by two ways – first, the illegal dumping of untreated wastewater will be completely stopped, and then, untreated waste that is producing the foul smell will be cleaned so that the foul smell is stopped,” the official added.

The CEO also conducted site inspections in sectors 77, 78, 79, 80, Phase-II, Salarpur and Hazipur among other areas on Thursday. He found that the authority’s civil and the health department were not doing their job properly, said officials.

The CEO directed the civil department to repair footpaths, roads and pavements wherever needed.

“He also directed the health department to make sure all footpaths, roads and public spaces including drains or Metro stations remain clean properly. Failure to comply with the instructions will lead to measures over it,” the official added.