Noida CEO docks pay of several officials for poor sanitation work

After site inspections on Tuesday revealed the shoddy sanitation work in several sectors and zones, Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M on Wednesday initiated action, including salary cuts, against at least a dozen officials besides imposing hefty fines. Lokesh M, inspected master plan roads 1, 2 and 3 as well as Nithari road and found the sanitation deplorable. (HT Photo)

The CEO, for the first time, also acted against the general manager of the health department as garbage was laying unattended in many sectors and villages across the city.

“We have taken action against officials because they were found not doing their assigned work properly. We have warned staff that negligent work will invite strict action. We have directed the staff once again to make sure that sanitation, maintenance and other civic work is done properly, failing which action will be initiated against them,” said Lokesh M.

Lokesh M conducted site inspections of master plan roads 1, 2 and 3 as well as Nithari road to take stock of sanitation. The CEO, who was accompanied by general manager Vijay Rawal and other officials, saw that the footpath along Master Plan 1 road was not being maintained properly. He directed the staff to make sure the footpath is repaired and maintained in future.

The CEO directed an FIR against the contractor who was engaged to lay the sewer lines on the internal road of Sector 27 as the work was not done properly. He said the uneven road inconvenienced commuters from Sector 27. He also decided to issue a show cause notice to the senior manager of the area besides docking two months’ salary of a junior engineer who had the responsibility of supervising this road, where the sewer line was being laid.

He directed the health department to impose a ₹2 lakh penalty against a private agency for shoddy sanitation work in Nithari village and also ordered to dock two months’ salary of the sanitation inspector in charge of the area for failing to carry out garbage lifting work. He also directed the horticulture department to beautify Nithari T-point on master plan 2 road.

The CEO also pulled up the horticulture department staff as the green space on the Nithari-Shashi Chowk road divider was not being maintained properly. He also directed the water department to take measures to address the issues there, said officials.

The footpath and wall along an internal road between arterial Dadri to sector 42 was not being maintained properly prompting Lokesh M to issue directions to the civil department to address the gaps without delay.

Lokesh M also directed a ₹1 lakh penalty against a contractor who failed to handle garbage in Sector 42, besides cutting two months’ salary of the inspector, health, concerned.

Lokes M ordered a penalty of ₹2 lakh be levied on a contractor for poor sanitation work in Sector 32 and Morna area located along master plan 3 road, besides cutting two months’ salary of the health inspector concerned.