Noida completes work on 80 MLD tertiary treatment plant

The Noida authority has opened a newly built 80 million litre daily (MLD) capacity tertiary wastewater treatment plant in Sector 123 to improve the quality of the treated wastewater that reaches rivers Yamuna and Hindon, besides being used for irrigation purposes, an authority official said on Friday. The tertiary treatment plant uses chemical and physical processes to remove contaminants from wastewater, and the authority will be able to improve the quality of the treated water. (HT Photo)

Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority, on Thursday evening officially opened the plant, built in the existing sewage treatment plant premises located on the banks of the Hindon in Sector 123.

“After this plant, the authority will have better quality recycled wastewater that is used to rejuvenate Hindon and Yamuna, and also used for irrigation purposes at our city parks, and other green spaces. We will not depend on groundwater for irrigation as recycled water will suffice for irrigation purposes,” said RP Singh, deputy general manager, Noida authority.

The tertiary treatment plant uses chemical and physical processes to remove contaminants from wastewater, and the authority will be able to improve the quality of the treated water, officials said.

“After two rounds of filtration of the wastewater at the plant, we will be able to further improve the quality and turbidity with the help of tertiary treatment (TT) process. As a result, we can balance and regulate the components including total suspended solids (TSS) and faecal coliform in the treated water. Under this TTP technology, we can regulate the quantity of the biochemical oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand and reduce faecal matter in the treated water,” said Singh.

The authority has set up the 80 MLD capacity tertiary treatment plant (TTP) in Sector 123 because the NTPC Dadri area needs the treated wastewater from the Noida authority to use in their plant. They want to stop using the groundwater in their plant following the National Green Tribunal directive banning the extraction of groundwater for such purposes. The pant was directed to use the treated wastewater instead.

“We are already reusing 12MLD treated water from sector 123 STP (sewage treatment plant) for irrigation in parks and green areas located in Sector 69, 70, 71, 121, 122 and 123. And we are laying the water pipeline from Sector 123 STP to residential areas of Sector 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 115, 116 and 117 areas so that treated water is used for irrigation in parks, green belts in these areas,” said Singh.

The authority will complete the pipeline laying work soon and within a year it will start delivering at least 20MLD treated water in these areas. In the absence of the pipeline, the authority currently uses groundwater to irrigate green areas, said officials.

“We hope that the authority will ensure that the pipeline gets completed at the earliest because we do not want the groundwater to get wasted in irrigation use when we have an adequate amount of treated water in the city,” said Amit Gupta, a social activist and resident of Sector 77.