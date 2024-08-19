Noida complex in the dark, residents allege infra theft

For five straight days, Built UP housing society housing 8,000 apartments in Yamuna City in Sector 22D, Yamuna City, had no power supply allegedly after three electricity transformers were stolen in the area, leaving residents without access to basic electrical appliances in muggy conditions even as the temperature stays beyond the 30 degree-mark. The power supply to the newly constructed Built UP housing society got cut on August 15, a day after officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority visited the society to address other civic woes, residents alleged. (HT Photo)

Located along the Yamuna expressway, the supply to the newly constructed Built UP housing society got cut on August 15, a day after officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority visited the society to address other civic woes, residents said.

Officials, meanwhile, said that electricity supply from an alternate line was initiated to the society on August 18 to restore power. However, they admitted that some flats were still without power owing to technical glitches in internal line.

A First Information Report was yet to be filed in connection to the alleged theft on August 15.

“A day after Yeida CEO along with his team on August 14 visited Sector 22D, at least three transformers from the electricity line have been stolen, leaving this area without electricity supply amid this humid weather. We have been calling concerned officials but all in vain. You can imagine how citizens can live in their apartments in this sector without power and other basic amenities. We have been calling officials but they are failing to address the issue,” said Rakeshpati Tripathi, a resident of a housing complex in Sector 22D.

AK Singh, general manager of Yeida, attributed the failure to supply power to some apartments to a “technical glitch”.

“After providing electricity from the alternative line, the supply is not being delivered to individual flats due to some technical glitch. Our teams will soon rectify the glitch and power supply will be restored to apartments. We will also file an FIR in the case of transformer theft. We are taking measures to address the issues being faced by the citizens in this area,” said Singh. According to residents, the power supply has been “erratic” in the past too. On August 14, residents had raised this issue, apart from a number of other ones, in front of Yeida officials, who had assured that the supply will be smooth in the future.

“But despite the clear instructions from Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh to address the issues, the lower rung staff is not bothered to address them. We asked the electricity department staff to file FIR in the cases of the transformer theft and then take measures to restore the power supply. We wanted an FIR and culprits to be arrested so that such incidents are not repeated in future. But the staff is not filing the FIR in these cases, and they are failing to address the glitches to restore the power supply. We will meet Yeida CEO again demanding action in this case,” said Kishor Chand, another resident.

In response to the issue, Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh assured to address them. “We are looking into the issue and trying to address the same. Our teams are working on it. We will take appropriate and effective measures to address all issues,” said Singh.